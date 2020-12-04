“Throughout the academy, we are rethinking the utilization of Zoom meetings and other tools to accomplish some things remotely that will be enabled by the state-of-the-art AV facilities embedded throughout the building,” Doyle said. “That may be, in fact, one of the greatest silver linings to come out of this experience. All of our students, staff, and faculty have become experts in online collaboration, so whether we are hybrid, remote, or spread across the Harvard campus, we have efficient and effective ways to convene electronically.”

Once offices and equipment are fully in place in the new building, its use and occupancy will continue to be determined by COVID-related guidelines. Departmental staff will continue to work remotely and, though some graduate students are at work in the labs, most students — undergraduate and graduate alike — will be learning remotely in the spring. That will occur even though more students will be back in the dormitories after Harvard College announced that a larger cohort will be allowed to live on campus for the spring term.

“No in-person instruction will take place in the SEC for now,” Doyle said. “We will evaluate our summer programs based on the state of the virus and Harvard and Massachusetts guidance and hope to welcome a normal classroom-based schedule in the fall.”

Doyle is cheered by recent positive news about a COVID-19 vaccine and the continued progress against the virus by scientists in an array of fields — including many Harvard and SEAS faculty members — but he advises patience during what will doubtless be a complex process of distributing vaccines.

“We all hope that a successful vaccine and, importantly, a large uptake by the population, will turn the tide on this pandemic,” Doyle said. “We need demonstrated success, both regionally and statewide, before we could hope for relaxation of requirements like reduced density in our lab and office spaces. We stand ready to demonstrate our agility once again as we receive signals — and approvals — to increase our density of operations in the SEC. We have not yet been able to celebrate the opening of this magnificent edifice, but that day will come — hopefully in summer 2021.”