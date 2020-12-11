By Bill Watterson

Over the 10-year run of Calvin & Hobbes, Bill Watterson showed that a comic strip could be more than merely funny — it could be art. The story of the strip centers on Calvin, an imaginative, irreverent 6-year-old boy whose best friend is his stuffed tiger, Hobbes. Together they survive camping trips, contend with bullies, endure endless homework assignments, build awesome snow sculptures, construct transmogrifiers and time machines, travel to Mars, and ponder some of life's deepest philosophical questions as they careen down treacherous hills on sleds and wagons.

I read the original comic books over and over again as a child, and I’ve read this complete box set several times with my own kids. As a parent, I find that the books provide many wonderful starting points for discussion, on topics ranging from ethics and life priorities to environmentalism and the nature of reality. There’s a timeless quality to Calvin & Hobbes, and it’s been a delight to see my kids take as much joy in Watterson’s work as I do.