Here we typically wear many hats, but my primary job is to facilitate getting all the medical supplies that are necessary to run a health clinic. I’m the go-to person for any general and specific medical supplies. If a doctor needs a specific suture or the clinic needs diagnostic equipment, I have to get it. I’ve been here for the entire length of the pandemic because we were designated as essential personnel; the work that we do cannot be done from home. I’ve taken on additional duties: I helped with the setup and break down of testing sites at the stadium, then in the Science Center, and some of the Houses. We provided all the inventory needed for testing.



My biggest challenge still is to make sure I find the supplies we need for the pandemic, such as protective equipment, which became in short supply overnight. I can tell you that even up to this day since March, we have not been able to buy one N-95 mask [standard issue for health-care professionals as it can filter 95 percent of airborne particles]. We have to make sure that we have enough gloves, disposable masks, alcohol wipes, sanitizing wipes, headcovers, etc. They’re like gold now. I spend most of my day talking to vendors, begging people, just to make sure that we can keep the supply here, and we don’t get dangerously low. I’m in constant relationship with doctors and nurses because they depend on us to do their job.



I hope that people follow the right procedures so that the infection rate can go down to the point where more people could come on campus. For all the people who have come into HUHS from March to now, none of our staff has become infected with COVID-19. That speaks very well to the procedures we have set up at HUHS and the teamwork. Everybody’s role has been very important, from the doctors and nurses to the housekeepers and custodians, to make sure that places are clean, and people feel safe going into them.