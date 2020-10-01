In these days of social isolation, Harvard’s reach remains global. “At any time, day or night, wherever you might be, there’s Harvard research or teaching or outreach happening in the world,” said Mark Elliott, vice provost for international affairs. Now in its fourth year — and entirely online for the first time — Worldwide Week at Harvard (through Oct. 9) will present programming that invites the Harvard community to explore that breadth, as well as the University’s ongoing efforts to span an increasingly troubled world.

Organized around themes of social justice and human rights, pandemics and global health, and governance and democratic leadership, the 2020 Worldwide Week once again draws on roughly 50 centers, offices, and academic departments from 12 Schools and major units around the world, including the Harvard Alumni Association and Radcliffe Institute for Advanced Study.

Sponsored by the Office of the Vice Provost for International Affairs, the program will feature a mix of live and recorded programming that will offer opportunities to participate and play as well as listen and learn. (All events are listed on the Worldwide Week page.) Encompassing these options in one stream, a new addition this year, “24 Hours of Harvard” (or “24hH”), will feature Harvard programming, beginning at 9 a.m. Oct. 7, streaming on Harvard’s YouTube channel and highlighting researchers and affiliates in action around the globe.