3D images of 19th-century glass marine invertebrates go online

The researchers successfully digitized 19th-century glass models of 15 marine invertebrates made by Rudolf and Leopold Blaschka. In order to capture the intricacy, detail, and glossy surfaces of these models, the researchers took 250 to 700 images of each invertebrate, created specific lighting, and, for the more challenging models, administered X-ray computed-tomography (CT) scans. The full team is made up of Hanken and MCZ curatorial assistant Jonathan Woodward as well as Peter Fried (NYU Tandon School of Engineering), David Brown (Herbert F. Johnson Museum of Art, Cornell University), and Drew Harvell (Cornell University).

“Handling the Blaschka models requires focus and patience, but it’s such a genuine pleasure to pay focused attention to such beautiful and intricate objects,” said Woodward, who performed the micro-CT scans. “I’m especially pleased to have contributed to a process that will share these unique objects more widely and more faithfully than ever before.”

“The technique we’ve developed for combining CT and photogrammetry scans is generic, insofar as it can work, in principle, for any complex and highly reflective glass specimen. It should be of interest and use to all kinds of museums,” said Hanken. “We would love nothing more than to have other institutions use our technique to reveal the beauty and intricacy of their objects, as well as ours.”