In the days before COVID-19, the crush of cars clogging the Southeast Expressway just outside Joanne Chang’s downtown home, a corner loft in Boston’s Leather District, never bothered the baker who prefers biking to and from her Flour bakeries around Boston whenever she can.

The home of Chang ’91 is accented with rows of windows, books on architecture and cooking, a bike in the corner, works of art here and there, along with an occasional whimsical touch including a small plastic T. rex planter on her dining room table sprouting what looks to be some kind of succulent, and a tray filled, unsurprisingly, with stamps of various types of kitchen knives.

The vibe is bright and fun, like Chang herself, who is quick with a laugh and a smile and just as quick to point out that enjoying yourself while you cook or bake is key to finding your inner kitchen Zen. She recently put that philosophy into practice, taking a rare break from her bakeries to prepare something for the Gazette in her own kitchen.

In her streamlined galley she whipped together sticky-bun popcorn, a hack of the wildly popular sticky buns made with brioche dough that shot her to fame when she beat celebrity chef Bobby Flay with her version of the sweet treat in 2007. Chang’s popcorn recipe can be found in her latest cookbook, “Pastry Love,” which honors some of her decadent and delicious favorites more suitable to make at home.