Like a symphony of seasons, the passage of time throughout the year shows the beauty and history of the Harvard campus. As seasons change, the underlying principles of diversity, inclusion, community, scholarship, and the pursuit of veritas are expressed on campus.

These views of Harvard throughout the seasons offer a tribute to the four violin concerti that Antonio Vivaldi wrote in 1716 and 1717 before publishing them in Amsterdam in 1725. The revolutionary concerti were said to explore “flowing creeks, singing birds, […] frozen landscapes, and warm winter fires.”

Whether it is a student strolling down the Carpenter Center ramp or a great blue heron searching for fish under thin ice at the Weeks Bridge, a classical and timeless quality of life on campus is explored in these fleeting moments.