“There’s this great urge to get back to the way things were despite what we know about this virus — that it’s easily transmissible,” Allen told the media during the conference call. “It’s not like other disasters, like a hurricane where you pick up the pieces and march on, step by step. This hurricane is sitting just offshore of every city waiting for us to let our guard down, and then it will strike.”

That could mean that a summer wedding planned for 300 people packed into a hall instead has 50 — if gatherings of that size are allowed — all wearing face masks and sitting outside on chairs spaced 6 feet apart. It may mean that a family visit, as Allen himself has planned, takes place on a spacious deck instead of in a living room, and with everyone an adequate distance apart.

As people flock to their favorite outdoor locations, it means understanding that you may not even get in, since lower capacity limits may be needed to ensure that parking lots, visitor centers, trails, and even mountaintops have adequate room for people to enjoy the scenery without risking their lives.

Beaches, Allen said, could be particularly difficult to police. Cheek-by-jowl blankets are traditionally common on hot days by the sea, and most people also think nothing of walking over someone else’s blankets to reach an open spot or the water. Local officials will have to think carefully about how to keep people an appropriate distance apart, perhaps by creating open sand lanes that let people reach blanket-worthy spots. That may demand greater enforcement, as well as necessary cooperation by those enjoying beaches, Allen said.

What’s important is reducing risk while enjoying summertime activities, Allen said. That means continuing to keep your distance, wear a mask, have hand sanitizer nearby, wash your hands frequently, cough or sneeze into your elbow, and stay home if you’re not feeling well. Any version of summertime fun will require each person to do his or her part to keep everyone safe.

“The prudent course of action for personal risk, but also for population risk, is to maintain these sensible controls. [It doesn’t] have to be totally restrictive, where you can’t get enjoyment out of going to a park, going for a run, seeing people but at a little bit of a distance. That can and should all happen, and I hope it does,” Allen said. “[But] will this be a normal summer? Definitely not, nor should it be.”

While Allen was looking at the months to come, another Harvard Chan School faculty member was looking farther ahead, into the fall. Howard Koh, the Harvey V. Fineberg Professor of the Practice of Public Health Leadership, former Massachusetts commissioner of public health, and former assistant secretary for health at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, said that better coordination is needed among federal, state, and local COVID-fighting efforts.

Koh, who spoke Tuesday at a Facebook Live event sponsored by The Forum at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and PRI’s “The World,” said that although America’s early epidemic response was marred by a lack of coordination among authorities, such coordination is nonetheless still needed if future challenges are to be met. Even the eventual development of a vaccine includes within it a massive challenge: how to get doses distributed as widely as possible to those who need them. Koh called the pandemic a marathon that, for better or worse, gives planners time to make needed changes before an expected second surge of cases in the fall.

One place to look for guidance, he said, is beyond the U.S. borders. Countries that have already reopened are providing lessons on how the virus behaves and on the effectiveness of different policies. In that sense, President Trump’s challenge on Monday to the World Health Organization (WHO) and threat to reduce funding couldn’t involve worse timing, Koh suggested. With a global challenge, he said, it’s imperative that nations work together and learn from each other.

“Right now, we have a common enemy; that’s the virus. This is the time to build global health organizations like WHO and build global partnerships in health,” Koh said. “Working together as a global community is more important now than ever.”