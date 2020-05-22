“It really was how all friendships go,” Khumalo said. “Telling each other personal stories, sharing clothes and food, living through each other’s drama, celebrating each other’s highs, and mourning lows together.”

The environmental science and public policy concentrator from South Africa said that when it came time to find a roomie sophomore year, sticking with “Tati” was the obvious choice.

“Wal and I have stayed roommates and best friends,” said Patino, an English concentrator from Georgia. “… We work really well with each other and we know when to give each other space.”

Asked how they’ve influenced each other, Khumalo says that as the more decisive of the two she has taught Patino it’s OK to put herself first. Alternatively, she said, “Tati is a way more positive person and that’s definitely seeped into how I perceive life and struggles.”

As they finish their senior years remotely, the two have stayed in touch, with plans to visit each other’s extended families in South Africa and Colombia, once it is safe to do so. Khumalo plans to move to Boston after graduation; Patino is eying Boston or New York City.

“She is someone that I can always count on,” Patino said, “and every time I have needed her, she has been there. Given that Wal is an international student, I made her memorize my phone number so that she always has it, and now I am her emergency contact on her new lease.”