For King, who’s in his final semester at the College, the end of this year is about reflection.



“I try to be introspective and think about the blessings I have and privileges I have and the obstacles I’ve overcome,” King said.



He also thinks about what the new year may bring and what he sees for himself in it. “It’s looking backwards on where I’ve come from and continuously looking forward to where I’m going,” he said.



One way the Houston native channels that is a through a tradition he has with family and friends in which they exchange handwritten notes at the holidays.



“You just write things to people you love,” King said. “You try to be thoughtful and less cookie-cutter about it and craft individualized messages.” King has already sent out a few and has received some. Next week, he’ll be writing more.