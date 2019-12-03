But what to study? Ghoreishi parsed the range of options. “I looked at the course catalog, and I would say, ‘What do I want to learn about more about?’” Planning to concentrate in government, she dove into a class on the history of American foreign policy.

“Foreign policy was a subject that was close to my heart,” she explained. “It changed my life, so many times.”

There was one problem. Ghoreishi had overlooked that the course was graduate level. She persisted, nonetheless, taking away from that class an important lesson: Help is available for the asking. When she began to struggle to keep up with the reading, she talked to her teaching assistants, who gave her extra time, and to her faculty adviser, who worked with her to plot out a more measured curriculum going forward. Her adviser also helped her get hooked up with additional resources, like the Writing Center, as well as a workshop that helped her identify her learning style.

“There are always challenges, between work and life,” she said.

Ghoreishi says she was fortunate that her bosses and colleagues at HKS have been supportive. Scott Leland, executive director of the Mossavar-Rahmani Center, has been her supervisor for nearly two decades and finds her ambition and drive inspiring. “Minoo’s story of overcoming obstacles and pursuing her education over many years is so uplifting.” He said. “She is an example to staff, students, and faculty alike of the power of keeping a positive attitude.”

“It is not easy; like everything else, you need to sacrifice. But at the end, it’s a privilege.” — Minoo Ghoreishi

Ghoreishi was scheduled to graduate last spring, but in keeping with the rest of her college journey, there was a hiccup: For the first time in her life, she failed an exam. In an effort to finish her credits, she had signed up for an intensive self-study exam but missed the passing score by one point.

“The disappointment I felt was unlike anything I’d ever experienced,” she said.

She was told that she would have to finish her coursework before formally receiving her diploma, which she did.

Sherry Hakimi, who got her master’s in public policy from HKS in 2012, published a Medium piece about her mother’s achievement.

“Her tenacity and creativity in the face of difficulty has been the delta in our family’s ability to rebuild,” she wrote. “Her grit is the foundation on which my brother and I pursued our individual dreams and paths.”

Now Ghoreishi is taking a breather and hopes to learn the cha-cha and study French in the spring. “Of course, Thanksgiving feels like a blessing this year,” she added. However, the avid learner has already spoken to her adviser about starting a certificate program, with a master’s degree a possibility somewhere ahead.

