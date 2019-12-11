Spangler Center

Across the Charles River, Harvard Business School has five fireplaces in the first-floor lounge area of the Spangler Center. They are conveniently located near the building’s coffee bar, so visitors can grab a hot beverage and bring it over to sit and enjoy the fire. A sixth fireplace is in Spangler Grille’s lower level. They are typically on 2 to 11 p.m. Monday through Friday. In total, HBS has 38 fireplaces but only these six are active.

Tosteson Medical Education Center

Like at HBS, there are a number of fireplaces across the Harvard Medical School campus but only one works, said Sean Allen, facilities operations manager at Harvard Medical School. That one is found across from the atrium in the Tosteson Medical Education Center. This electric hearth is surrounded by modern furniture in a living-room setting, along with study carrels, group study rooms, and windows overlooking the Seeley G. Mudd courtyard. The fire is “always on,” Allen said, “though [with] very low energy usage.”