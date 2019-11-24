Five Harvard students, Neil Band, Kristine Guillaume, Olivia McGinnis, Luke Melas-Kyriazi, and Lauren Spohn, were among the 32 students named Rhodes Scholars on Saturday. They will begin their studies at Oxford in October 2020.

This brings the ranks of Harvard’s American Rhodes Scholars to 369.

In January 2019, Harvard students Michael Liu, Mattea Mrkusic, and Olga Romanova were named International Rhodes Scholars.

Of the more than 2,900 U.S. students who began the application process for this year’s American Rhodes Scholarships, 963 were endorsed by 298 different colleges and universities.

Established in 1902 by the will of British philanthropist Cecil Rhodes, the scholarships cover all costs for two or three years of study at Oxford. Winners are selected on the basis of high academic achievement, personal integrity, and leadership potential, among other attributes.

For a complete list of the 2019 Rhodes Scholars or for more information, visit the Rhodes Trust homepage.