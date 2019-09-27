Those eager for a peek at what a laboratory devoted to the deep research and investigation required to create fresh works of art looks like weren’t disappointed during the opening of Harvard’s ArtLab last week. The University’s newest Allston lab, devoted to artistic interdisciplinary experimentation, featured myriad art makers, including Harvard students and faculty as well as visiting artists who were creating on the spot. The range of dancers, musicians, video and photo artists who took part in the opening festivities highlighted the kinds of boundary-breaking innovations organizers envisioned for the new space.

“Watching Ilya Vidrin’s Partnering Lab dance demonstration at the opening on Saturday, people began to really understand how the ArtLab is a research center as opposed to a venue for exhibitions or events,” said Bree Edwards, director of the ArtLab. “We look forward to supporting new interdisciplinary creative research at Harvard, in our community and beyond.”