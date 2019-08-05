A pair of Harvard scientists have been selected to receive funding for research projects through the Department of Energy Early Career Research Program.
Associate Professor of Physics Cora Dvorkin and Associate Professor of Computer Science Stratos Idreos will each receive at least $150,000 a year for the next five years as part of the program, which is aimed at supporting early career scientists whose research falls into one of the six major programs of the Department’s Office of Science: advanced scientific computing research, basic energy sciences, biological and environmental research, fusion energy sciences, high-energy physics, and nuclear physics.
Dvorkin and Idreos are among 73 scientists from academic institutions and national laboratories nationwide who will be funded through the program.
“Supporting our nation’s most talented and creative researchers in their early career years is crucial to building America’s scientific workforce and sustaining America’s culture of innovation,” Energy Secretary Rick Perry said in announcing the awards. “We congratulate these young researchers on their significant accomplishments to date and look forward to their achievements in the years ahead.”
“I am thrilled to receive this award, and I am excited about the work ahead,” said Dvorkin
That work, she explained, will focus on providing new ways to understand the nature of dark matter and the initial conditions of the universe from present and upcoming cosmological surveys.