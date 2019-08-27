Skip to content

Outside Holworthy Hall, Paige Proctor (left) and Galadriel Coury make sure their first year is comfortable. Several friends ultimately helped the two get the couch into their dorm.

Kris Snibbe/Harvard Staff Photographer

Smiles, handshakes, and even a little hair styling as first-years move in

By Aaron Goldman Harvard Correspondent

No blood, but some sweat and a few tears were on display as first-years moved into their Harvard Yard dorms Tuesday. At times the center of campus nearly pulsed with movement and sound: suitcases and boxes of many colors, shouted instructions, idling moving vans, nervous laughter, excited introductions. Cars began lining up early in the morning in preparation for the 9 a.m. start and continued in a steady stream before the 3 p.m. deadline.

There to offer a hand and a welcoming handshake to students, friends, and family members were tutors, proctors, and resident deans, along with President Larry Bacow; Edgerley Family Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Sciences Claudine Gay; Danoff Dean of Harvard College Rakesh Khurana; Dean of Students Katherine “Katie” O’Dair; Associate Dean of Students Lauren Brandt; and Senior Assistant Dean of Residential Life and First-Year Students Nekesa Straker.

The Class of 2023 will gather together in Tercentenary Theatre on Monday for Convocation, and begin classes on Sept. 3.

Student outside Harvard Stadium, exiting a car

First-year student Shay Galaleldin Hussein gets a look at Harvard Stadium as she and her father wait in the line to enter Harvard Yard.

Rose Lincoln/Harvard Staff Photographer

Cars are lined up at the Harvard stadium as first-year students move in to Harvard University
Student with parents

It didn’t take long for a line of cars to form at Harvard Stadium. Finally inside the Yard, Kalyan Palepu shares a moment with his father, Ross Graham Walker Professor of Business Administration Krishna Palepu, and his mother, Laurie Palepu.

Photos by Rose Lincoln (left) and Kris Snibbe/Harvard Staff Photographers

Student carrying boxes with his father

Gavin Prentice recycles boxes with his father, Chris Prentice, outside Wigglesworth Hall.

Kris Snibbe/Harvard Staff Photographer

Provost greeting a student

Outside Stoughton Hall, proctor Shanelle Davis (left) greets the equally colorfully dressed Abby Fennelly.

Kris Snibbe/Harvard Staff Photographer

Roommates viewing a room
Family dropping off a student in her room

Spatial relations and relations’ spaces: Roommates Autumn Johnson (left) and Arsh Sekhon try to figure out how to arrange the beds in their Mower dorm room, while (from left) Miyu Imai meets her roommate’s mother, Shanaj, sister Mim, and her roommate herself, Shifa Hossain.

Photos by Rose Lincoln/Harvard Staff Photographer

Deans greet a parent and student

Edgerly Family Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Sciences Claudine Gay (left) and Danoff Dean of Harvard College Rakesh Khurana (far right) welcome Millan Gonzalez-Bueno of Spain and his mother, Nelcya Aguirre, as Millan moves in to Harvard College.

Rose Lincoln/Harvard Staff Photographer

Twins Anisa (left) and Sirina Prasad chat with Deans Rakesh Khurana and Claudine Gay in Sirina’s room.

Rose Lincoln/Harvard Staff Photographer

Mother braids daughter's hair

Taliah Williams braids her daughter Autumn Johnson’s hair for the last time before her Harvard experience begins.

Rose Lincoln/Harvard Staff Photographer

Adele and Larry Bacow greet first-year-parent Mike Campbell

Shake on it: Adele and Larry Bacow greet first-year-parent Mike Campbell on a perfect day for moving in.

Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer

Larry Bacow greets students
Larry Bacow speaks with a student

“Move-in Staff” Larry Bacow greets Joanne and Karley Merkley in the latter’s dorm room, and takes a break to speak with Richard Luo at Phillips Brooks House.

Photos by Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer

Students carrying panels of green moss
A proctor greets a students outside Straus Hall

Caroline Ko ’21 helps Elizabeth Miclau green up Greenough. At Straus Hall, proctor Flora Chan (left) welcomes Danielle Nam behind a leafy bough.

Photos by Kris Snibbe/Harvard Staff Photographer

Group taking a photo with Larry Bacow and his wife

Ready for his close-up: Dean of Students Katie O’Dair photographs newcomer David Zhang (center with hat) as he poses with Adele Fleet Bacow, Harvard President Larry Bacow, and Senior Assistant Dean of Residential Life and First-Year Students Nekesa Straker.

Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer

Student and her mother speaking

Kelsey Ge and her mother, Yanfan Li, take a break and some refreshment inside Phillips Brooks House.

Kris Snibbe/Harvard Staff Photographer

