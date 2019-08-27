No blood, but some sweat and a few tears were on display as first-years moved into their Harvard Yard dorms Tuesday. At times the center of campus nearly pulsed with movement and sound: suitcases and boxes of many colors, shouted instructions, idling moving vans, nervous laughter, excited introductions. Cars began lining up early in the morning in preparation for the 9 a.m. start and continued in a steady stream before the 3 p.m. deadline.

There to offer a hand and a welcoming handshake to students, friends, and family members were tutors, proctors, and resident deans, along with President Larry Bacow; Edgerley Family Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Sciences Claudine Gay; Danoff Dean of Harvard College Rakesh Khurana; Dean of Students Katherine “Katie” O’Dair; Associate Dean of Students Lauren Brandt; and Senior Assistant Dean of Residential Life and First-Year Students Nekesa Straker.

The Class of 2023 will gather together in Tercentenary Theatre on Monday for Convocation, and begin classes on Sept. 3.