Skip to content

The Harvard Gazette

From lecture to comedy sketch

Investing in Allston

Campus & Community

From lecture to comedy sketch

Campus & Community

From lecture to comedy sketch

Video by Lance Oppenheim and Samuel Fisch

Student comic group puts faculty and deans onstage for charity stand-up performance

Date

Share

Students see professors stand up in front of a class every day, but they don’t often see them do stand-up on stage. In spring, the Harvard College Stand Up Comic Society changed that with the first Harvard faculty comedy showcase.

Faculty members and deans wrote jokes and learned how to channel their classroom expertise into a stage performance. Students from the Stand Up Comic Society coached them, helping finesse their routines.

“This is eight members of faculty who are volunteering several things,” said one of the participants, Andrew Berry, a lecturer in organismic and evolutionary biology. “Their time, their effort — and their pride. Because this is inevitably going to be a case of humiliation — for a good cause.”

The inaugural Faculty Lounge raised more than $2,000 for area homeless shelters, and the student group has since made it a regular part of its performance schedule.

Jonathan Walton delivers a comedy routine for charity.

Jonathan Walton, the former Plummer Professor of Christian Morals and Pusey Minister of the Memorial Church, has the crowd rolling.

Photos by Samuel Fisch

Dean Katie O'Dair sits in an empty theater preparing for a charity comedy night.

Dean Katie O'Dair prepares.

 

Andrew Berry on stage with mic.

Andrew Berry lands a punchline.

Chalkboard touting Faculty Lounge.
Faculty and deans huddle in support backstage.

The scholars turned comics bond backstage.

Related

Lance Oppenheim.

From the Everglades to Tribeca

‘While other kids were going out for sports teams and trading ‘Yu-Gi-Oh!’ cards, I was already a 40-year-old, fedora-wearing film snob’

Students in a circle strike poses to practice their improv techniques.

For more than just laughs

Improv can boost social and professional skills, students find

Samuel Fisch and Lance Oppenheim

Instagram takeover: Students highlight the arts on Harvard’s account

Samuel Fisch ’20 and Lance Oppenheim ’19 capture Arts First and the student experience of the arts on campus

Nell Scovell leads a joke-writing workshop at Harvard.

Heard the one about the comedy writer?

Nell Scovell ’82 schools students in the art of joke writing

Up
Next

Campus & Community

Investing in Allston

Five people posing for a photo; man in the middle holds an award certificate.

Campus & Community

Investing in Allston

Rep. Kevin Honan (from left), City Councilor Althea Garrison, Executive Director of the Allston Brighton Community Development Corporation John Woods, University President Larry Bacow, and Director of the Boston Planning and Development Agency Brian Golden celebrate the HAPF awards.

Photos by Stew Milne