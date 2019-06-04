Food binds us together. A shared meal can help broker peace between families, or peace between nations. But food also can be divisive. Deciding what to eat is about more than nutrition or what tastes good. What we choose to feed ourselves and our families is a product of our cultural and political identities.

In the latest series from Veritalk, a podcast from the Graduate School of Arts and Sciences, Harvard Ph.D. students share their insights into the science and culture of food.

Episode 1: Turmeric lattes and tikki masala