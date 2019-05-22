Courtyard Café

Peter C. Grieco

Director of Predoctoral Prosthodontics, and instructor, Department of Restorative Dentistry and Biomaterials Science, Harvard School of Dental Medicine

My favorite place … is my lunch table in Courtyard [Café at Harvard Medical School], where myself and other faculty sit together each day. While it physically might shift around depending on the table availability, it’s the people at it and the things they bring that are the best. Regulars range from Adam Hamilton, a fellow new faculty member from Perth, Australia, to Andreas Radics, a dental technician from Switzerland, to Eileen Regan, a 40-plus-year HSDM dental hygienist from right here in Mission Hill, to Bernard Friedland, an associate professor from South Africa, to sometimes even Dean [R. Bruce] Donoff himself. At any given time, we might have a group of people sitting together spanning 50 years of dental experience, and a few times I’ve tallied six different continents. (If only we had an Antarctican!) To a young faculty member from New Jersey, that’s what being at Harvard is about.