During his address, Walton asked students to take joy in their achievements and to remember those who helped them on their journeys to Harvard, and will continue to help as they move beyond it.
“We celebrate your efforts, achievements, and intellectual acumen,” said Walton. “Nevertheless, in the words of the poet John Donne, no man or woman is an island unto themselves. Family, friends, and faith communities have invested in you materially, inspired you intellectually, and enriched you spiritually. We are all here because of someone else’s sacrifices.”
In closing, Walton urged the students find a cause greater than themselves, to commit their lives to service and sacrifice, and to follow the example of Adolf Sannwald, a Harvard Divinity School student who graduated in 1925. He became a Lutheran pastor who was drafted by the German army in 1942. Sannwald’s name is etched on the walls of Memorial Church.
“He was a member of the German army during World War II,” said Walton. “This is why ‘enemy casualty’ is etched under his name. Sannwald was affiliated with the Confessing Church movement that protested Hitler’s Third Reich. When the German army drafted Sannwald in 1942, military brass would not allow him serve as chaplain due to his sermons critical of the Nazi regime. The German army leaders placed Sannwald on the front lines. Within months he was killed by air raid.