One staff member has helped people “hear” the color of stars. Another guided first-year students through the transition to college. Yet another brought the thrill of the Harvard-Yale game to Fenway Park. These are the recipients of this year’s Faculty of Arts and Sciences Dean’s Distinction Awards.

“We recognize the extraordinary work you do to advance our teaching and research mission and pursue our most ambitious goals,” Edgerley Family Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Sciences Claudine Gay told award recipients at a University Hall celebration. “You represent the best of Harvard.”

The honorees come from 32 departments across the University, and work with students, faculty, staff, and Harvard host communities.

Said Gay: “[You have] enhanced arts education by supporting our student filmmakers. You helped us celebrate the bicentennial of Harvard’s Map Collection. You’ve made our labs more inclusive spaces. You’ve welcomed and supported scholars who arrive to our campus fleeing persecution in their home countries. You’ve coordinated ambitious renovation projects; improved financial-management processes; spearheaded new programming in our classrooms; stepped up when colleagues departed. You’ve been problem-solvers and option-finders.”

This is the 10th year of celebrating staff success in the Faculty of Arts and Sciences since the celebration was launched in 2010 by former Dean Michael D. Smith, who is the John H. Finley Jr. Professor of Engineering and Applied Sciences and a Harvard University Distinguished Service Professor. Of the 34 staff recognized for their work, time of service ranged between one and 30 years.

“I was so shocked [to receive the award],” said Feven Girmay, undergraduate studies and African Language Program (ALP) Coordinator in the Department of African and African American Studies, who joined Harvard in 2017. Girmay was recognized for her work with students in the department, which has resulted in a growing number of AAAS concentrators and participants in ALP.