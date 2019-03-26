“I got the letter on my birthday,” said Girmay. “I was very humbled by it, and I’m so thankful that my managers nominated me for this award.”
Jason Fleming, senior research administrator in the Department of Organismic and Evolutionary Biology, also expressed surprise at his award, which recognized his work on sponsored and nonsponsored research and his coverage of tasks during several staffing transitions in his department. “Working with the faculty that I support and learning about new research is a highlight of my job,” said Fleming. “It’s great to be recognized, and very nice to be appreciated.”
Three staff teams also received awards for their service.
The Hutchins Center Events Team at the Hutchins Center for African and African American Research was honored for engineering large-scale, successful events including the annual Hutchins Center Honors, which brought Colin Kaepernick and Pamela Joyner, M.B.A. ’84, to campus last fall, as well as “Timeless Portraits and Dreams,” a concert and symposium celebrating the late jazz musician Geri Allen.
The Undergraduate Advising and Employer Relations Team at the FAS Office of Career Services received recognition for their work serving over 70 percent of Harvard College students through advising, Center programming, and career fairs. In 2018, the team hosted more than 300 programs and brought more than 600 employers to Harvard, while also hosting a landmark event built around workplace diversity, inclusion, and creativity.
The University Area Indirect Cost Proposal Preparation Team was recognized for submitting the first new rate proposal to the federal government in more than a decade, and planning and collaborating across departments and school-level administration offices to ensure accurate data use and proper training for survey participants.
Cara Noferi, the senior planner for FAS’s Office of Physical Resources and Planning, was part of that team. Working on indirect cost recovery involves “a long, complicated calculation with data points from many sources, but ultimately it means tens of millions of dollars of reimbursement in administrative and facilities operating costs from the federal government to Harvard,” she said. After 10 years in her role, “It’s definitely an honor and nice to be recognized by my peers and senior leadership.”
Dean’s Distinction 2019 recipients
Robert Bellantuoni, FAS Human Resources
Daniel Bertwell, Department of History
Allyson Bieryla, Department of Astronomy
Jillian Casey, FAS Office of Communications
Emily Crowell, Graduate School of Arts and Sciences
Madeleine Currie, Harvard College First-Year Experience Office
Deborah De Laurell, Department of Sociology
Danielle Doyle, Department of Economics
Irvin Dumay, Office of Physical Resources and Planning
Jeannette Everritt, Harvard University Herbaria
Silke Exner, Department of Physics
Jason Fleming, Department of Organismic and Evolutionary Biology
Feven Girmay, Department of African and African American Studies
Erin Holder, Department of Visual and Environmental Studies
Nikki Hughes, Department of Organismic and Evolutionary Biology
Lesley Hunter, FAS Registrar’s Office
Reema Khan, Office of Physical Resources and Planning
Susan Kinsella, Department of Chemistry and Chemical Biology
Thomas Lane, Division of Continuing Education
Rhea Lesage, Harvard College Library
Nicholas Majocha, Department of Athletics
Clayton Mattos, Department of Visual and Environmental Studies
Fanuel Muindi, Department of Molecular and Cellular Biology
Mark Palmer, Harvard College Observatory
Johannah Park, FAS Office for Faculty Affairs
Alba Perez, Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences
Audrey Barker-Plotkin, Harvard Forest
Gertrude Regan, Harvard College Office of Admissions and Financial Aid
Faith Sutter, Harvard Museums of Science and Culture
Kara-Sue Sweeney, Harvard College Office of Undergraduate Education
Elizabeth Terry, Lowell House, Harvard College
Jane Unrue, Harvard Scholars at Risk Program
Emily Warshaw, Theater, Dance & Media
David Weimer, Harvard College Library
Hutchins Center Events Team
Justin Sneyd, Hutchins Center for African and African American Research
Matthew Weinberg, Hutchins Center for African and African American Research
Undergraduate Advising & Employer Relations Team (Office of Career Services)
Linda Chin, FAS Office of Career Services
Christiana Cough, FAS Office of Career Services
Amy DiGiovine, FAS Office of Career Services
Leanne Gaffney, FAS Office of Career Services
Loredana George, FAS Office of Career Services
Tyrene Jones, FAS Office of Career Services
Daniel Lobo, FAS Office of Career Services
Marissa Long, FAS Office of Career Services
Emiko Morimoto, FAS Office of Career Services
Nicole Satyanarayan, FAS Office of Career Services
Nancy Saunders, FAS Office of Career Services
Danielle Zelaya, FAS Office of Career Services
University Area Indirect Cost Proposal Preparation Team
Charlotte Gallant, FAS Research Administration Services
Marina Magid, FAS Research Administration Services
Cara Noferi, Office of Physical Resources and Planning
Andres Orco-Zerpa, FAS Research Administration Services
Monica Patel, FAS Research Administration Services