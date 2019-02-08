From bad boy to America’s TV dad, Milo Ventimiglia can now add Hasty Pudding Theatricals’ 2019 Man of the Year to his credentials.

Ventimiglia, who gained international recognition for his role as teen heartthrob Jess Mariano on the television series “Gilmore Girls,” visited Harvard to add his name to the wall at Farkas Hall and accept his pudding pot in a day of festivities that included a celebratory roast at the hall.

“This is great,” Ventimiglia said as he walked into Farkas Hall, the home of Hasty Pudding’s annual show, wearing a long coat and heavy black boots.

Ventimiglia personified the father figure he plays on NBC’s award-winning series “This Is Us” during his tour of the hall, holding the door open for everyone behind him, introducing himself to those inside, and even bringing his mother along for the celebration. “She wouldn’t miss it,” Ventimiglia said.

The tour started with a performance by the Radcliffe Pitches, Harvard’s oldest female a cappella group. The group stood seemingly thunderstruck as the handsome Ventimiglia walked in and introduced himself, but they serenaded him with three songs, starting with “This Could Be the Start of Something Great” and ending with “You’d Be Surprised,” during which he danced with Lauren Lee ’22.

The first song by the group hinted at the start of a new tradition at Hasty Pudding Theatricals. The troupe’s 171st production “France France Revolution” is the first to feature a cast of both men and women.

After the a cappella performance, Hasty Pudding members Allison Chang ’19 and Jessica Moore ’21 treated Ventimiglia to a tour of Farkas, explaining the club’s cherished history.

Moore, who also gave Hasty Puddings Theatricals’ 2019 Woman of the Year Bryce Dallas Howard her tour, said she was nervous. “He’s one of my childhood crushes,” she said. “I’m trying not to get starstruck.”