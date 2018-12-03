Skip to content

The Harvard Gazette

A model of efficiency

Harvard forms subsidiary to advance Enterprise Research Campus

Campus

A model of efficiency

Exterior HouseZero.

Campus & Community

A model of efficiency

Photos by Michael Grimm © Harvard Center for Green Buildings and Cities

Renovation complete, HouseZero opens as office space and research tool with an ambitious goal: to produce more energy than it uses

By GSD Communications

Date

Share

Trending

  1. The difference a year makes

  2. A major test for dietary supplements

  3. In pursuit of healthy aging

  4. Catching up with the Class of ’48

  5. The thrill of winning a Rhodes

An ambitious retrofit of a pre-1940s building on Harvard’s campus into a living laboratory and energy-positive prototype for ultra-efficiency has opened its doors. HouseZero is intended to address one of the biggest energy problems in the world today — inefficient existing buildings. Its design was driven by the goals of nearly zero energy for heating and cooling, zero electric lighting during the day, operating with 100 percent natural ventilation, and producing zero carbon emissions. The building is intended to produce more energy over its lifetime than was used to renovate it and throughout its subsequent operation.

Leveraging the renovated building as both a workspace and a research tool, the Harvard Center for Green Buildings and Cities (CGBC) will use millions of data points from hundreds of sensors to continually monitor its performance. This data will fuel research involving computational simulation, helping the center develop new systems and data-driven learning algorithms that promote energy-efficiency, health, and sustainability.

“HouseZero’s flexible, data-driven infrastructure will allow us to conduct further research that demystifies building behavior, and design the next generation of ultra-efficient structures,” said Ali Malkawi, founding director of CGBC and the creator and leader of the HouseZero project.

The new space will also be used to research how to fundamentally redefine how a structure can connect with and respond to its natural environment to promote efficiency and health. Rather than approaching the building as a “sealed box,” the building envelope and materials of HouseZero were designed to interact with the seasons and the exterior environment in a more natural way. The building will adjust itself constantly — sometimes by the minute — to reach thermal comfort for its occupants.

“HouseZero challenged us to rethink the conventions of building design and operation to enhance lifelong efficiency and quality of life for occupants,” said Malkawi.

Nearly 300 sensors embedded within the house produce around 17 million data points each day. VR goggles display the data in real-time.

Video by Brian Ho

 

Software informed by the house's sensors automatically opens and closes windows, circulating air through cross ventilation and convection flows.

 

Algorithms informed by sensors optimize ventilation in relation to the house's mass, reducing the need for building systems almost entirely.

 

In extreme weather, a ground-source heat pump channels naturally heated or cooled water into the house, where it runs through the radiant floor slabs to help regulate temperature.

A flexible experimental space hardwired to the building’s energy exchange system allows for the testing of current and future technologies.

Related

Director of the Harvard Center for Green Buildings and Cities Ali Malkawi is retrofitting 20 Sumner Road, built almost 100 years ago, to become an ultra-efficient building and ultimately the Center's headquarters.

A house that produces energy

In Q&A, Ali Malkawi explains project designed to maximize efficiency, savings

Up
Next

Campus & Community

Harvard forms subsidiary to advance Enterprise Research Campus

Tom Glynn and Dean Nitin Nohria.

Campus & Community

Harvard forms subsidiary to advance Enterprise Research Campus

Thomas Glynn (left) and Nitin Nohria discuss plans for Harvard's Enterprise Research Campus in Allston.

Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer