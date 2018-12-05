At this point in the year, most Harvard College seniors are turning their attention to planning for winter break, or beginning to think ahead to job searches and graduate school.
But not Lyndon Hanrahan, Justin Lee, Manny Medrano, and Vaibhav Mohanty.
The four seniors were among the students selected this week as Marshall scholars, meaning they’ll have the next two years to study at a college or university of their choice in the United Kingdom.
Created in 1953 to commemorate American aid to Europe after World War II under the Marshall Plan, and sponsored by the British government, the scholarships are among the most prestigious academic awards in the world. As many as 40 promising scholars and likely future leaders in their fields are selected from across the United States each year to receive the scholarships. Here’s a look at the students and their early plans.
Lyndon Hanrahan
Royal College of Art
For Hanrahan, being selected as a Marshall scholar came as something of a surprise.
A joint concentrator in English and Visual and Environmental Studies, with a secondary concentration in Theatre, Dance & Media, Hanrahan aspires to a career as a filmmaker. He hadn’t expected even to be in the running for the scholarship, let alone receive one.