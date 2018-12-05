“It’s shocking, especially because I want to be an artist,” said Hanrahan, who plans to attend the Royal College of Art. “My plan was always that I was going to graduate, and I was going to move to Paris, and I was going to wing it. This came as such an enormous surprise. It’s astounding and immensely gratifying.

“While I think there are a lot of benefits to attending film school in terms of the practical side of wanting to be a filmmaker, [that can] detract from the conceptual part of the work,” he said, “whereas the Royal College has a wonderful program called The Moving Image pathway. And what that will allow me to do is blend the practice of filmmaking with conceptual and theoretical work in a way that isn’t possible elsewhere.”

Unlike a traditional film school, Hanrahan said, the program will allow him to expand his cinematic vocabulary beyond narrative storytelling and to interact with a wide array of artists, from filmmakers and people using moving images in other ways to fine artists.

“This program doesn’t have a narrow focus in the way when you go to film school you study fiction directing or documentary directing or screenwriting,” he said. “This is open to anyone. That includes things like scripted, narrative stories, but it also includes video installation work, documentary, and more. So it’s very encompassing in that regard.”

Justin Lee

University of Oxford

“I have wanted to study at Oxford for a long time,” said Lee, an Eliot House resident and economics concentrator. “So I feel extremely privileged to have this opportunity.”

For Lee, the Marshall represents not just two years at Oxford but two years delving deeply into what he called the humanistic, rather than mathematical, side of economics.

“This is about getting a wider view of the field and thinking through the evolution of the philosophy behind economics,” he said. “I’m primarily interested in international development, and a big question there is, ‘What is economic value?’ How do we calculate if people’s lives are getting better around the world?

“Often, when people talk about development or poverty, they only focus on statistics like GDP,” he added. “But these measures don’t provide the complete picture. As an example, my family is originally from Hong Kong. The GDP per capita there is very high relative to other places, but ironically there is not a country that is less happy than Hong Kong that is wealthier than Hong Kong. I want to study and understand alternative measures of growth and prosperity.”