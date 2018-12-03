Four Harvard seniors have been selected to receive Marshall Scholarships for 2019.

Lyndon Hanrahan ’19, a member of Harvard Model Congress Asia, will be studying at the Royal College of Art.

Justin Lee ’19, a member of the Harvard University Triathlon Club, will be heading to the University of Oxford.

Manny Medrano ’19, who is studying applied mathematics with a secondary concentration in archaeology, will be attending the University of St. Andrews.

Vaibhav Mohanty ’19, an award-winning composer, will be studying at the University of Oxford.

Every year a small number of American students are selected to study at a graduate level in the U.K. The scholarship typically covers two years of tuition, research, and living expenses.

The prestigious award is named after George C. Marshall, the five-star general who helped create the Marshall Plan, the post-World War II European recovery program, which was first announced at the 1947 Harvard Commencement ceremony. The scholarship furthers the humane ideals of the Marshall Plan and represents the continuing gratitude of the British people to their American counterparts.