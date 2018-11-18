Two Harvard undergraduates are among the 32 American men and women chosen as Rhodes Scholars on Saturday. They will begin their studies at the University of Oxford next October.

Both from the Class of 2019, Harvard’s newest Rhodes Scholars are Jin Park and Brittany Ellis. This year’s awards bring the ranks of Harvard’s Rhodes Scholars to 364.

The Rhodes Scholars chosen from the United States will join an international group of scholars chosen from 23 other jurisdictions (more than 60 countries) around the world, and for the first time, two scholars from any country in the world without its own scholarship.

Rhodes scholarships are among the most prestigious academic awards for college students and grads, attracting interest from hundreds of top students every year. The 2019 American Rhodes Scholars faced competition from 880 students nominated by 281 colleges and universities.

Established in 1902 by the will of British philanthropist Cecil Rhodes, the scholarships cover all costs for two or three years of study at Oxford. Winners are selected on the basis of high academic achievement, personal integrity, and leadership potential, among other attributes.

A complete list of the 2019 Rhodes Scholars is available on its site.