“These pesticides first came into use around the mid-1990s, and are now the most commonly used class of insecticide around the globe,” Crall said. “Typically, they work through seed treatment — high concentrations are dosed on seeds, and one reason farmers and pesticide companies like these compounds is because they are taken up systemically by the plants … so the idea is they provide whole-plant resistance. But the problem is they also show up in the pollen and nectar bees are feeding on.”

Over the past decade, Crall said, a number of studies have linked pesticide exposure with disruptions in foraging, “but there were reasons to suspect that wasn’t the whole picture.”

“Foraging is only a part of what bumblebees do,” Crall said. “Those studies were picking up on the important effects these compounds were having on what’s going on outside the nest, but there’s a whole world of really important behaviors going on inside … and that’s a black box we wanted to open up a bit.”

To do that, Crall and colleagues developed a unique, benchtop system that allowed them to track the activity of bees in as many as a dozen colonies at a time.

“What we do is put a black-and-white tag with a simplified QR code [barcode], on the back of each bee,” he said. “And there’s a camera that can move over the colonies and track the behavior of each bee automatically using computer vision … so that allows us to look inside the nest.”

Using the system, Crall and colleagues were able to dose individual bees with the pesticide and observe the changes in their behavior — less interaction with nest-mates and more time spent on the periphery of the colony — but those experiments are limited in several important ways.

“One is physiological,” Crall said. “Even though we were giving the bees realistic doses of pesticide, drinking your daily allotment of coffee in five minutes is going to be different than spreading it out over the course of the day, so giving one big dose might not be totally realistic. The other important one is that a bee colony is a functional unit. It doesn’t make sense to treat individuals, because what you’re losing when you do that is the natural social structure of the colony.”

With the robotic system, however, researchers can treat an entire colony as a single unit.