Panel discusses the rulings that took the most effort, biggest toll

It’s uncommon for judges to speak publicly about their hardest cases, the ones that tested their impartiality and independence and exerted an emotional toll.

In the new book “Tough Cases,” 13 trial judges from criminal, civil, probate, and family courts wrote candid and poignant firsthand accounts of the trials they can’t forget, giving readers a rare glimpse into their chambers. The book was the subject of a lively discussion at a panel sponsored by the Harvard Law School Library, which drew a packed house in the Wasserstein Center on Wednesday. The book’s stories help demystify the process by which judges make decisions, panelists said.

“I don’t think I had ever really heard judges speak or write publicly about their thought processes and their tough cases the way this book captures,” said Andrew Crespo ’05, J.D. ’08, an assistant professor of law at Harvard Law School (HLS) and one of the panelists.

“Something that comes through in a lot of the chapters is the emotional toll of the work, the challenge of having to deal with sadness and anger, and yet needing to present the face of justice, devoid of emotion,” he said.

For retired judge and HLS lecturer Nancy Gertner, “Tough Cases” reveals the challenges judges face and the need for the public to learn about them. The accounts show the judges as human beings talking frankly about the difficulties of the job, including the agony of deciding people’s fates and, in high-profile cases, enduring outside interference.

“Judges are being attacked, and the question is whether the best response to that is to continue to be above it all, or whether to give people a window into the difficulty of the job, as this book does,” said Gertner. “It’s a better way to enhance their legitimacy.”

Most of the stories deal with the rule of law and judicial independence, but stories of judges who presided over high-profile cases also offer a warning about political interference. The judges who ruled on Terri Schiavo’s “right-to-die,” Elian Gonzalez’s refugee status, and the perjury charges against former presidential adviser Lewis “Scooter” Libby highlighted how they resisted political forces trying to influence their decisions.

“Not too many people have to stand up to their president, their Congress, their legislature, and their church,” wrote Judge George Greer, who ruled that Michael Schiavo had the right to disconnect his wife’s feeding tube after a heart attack left her in a vegetative state. The decision ignited the wrath of conservative forces across the nation. “And I would have never known for sure if I had the strength to do that if not for that case. I walked out with my head held high,” Greer wrote.