Bacow thanked those who supported and assisted him over the years, saying “nobody gets anywhere of consequence in this world on his or her own.” He said Harvard too made him better, as it has many students over time, “spurring all of us to summit mountains we never imagined we could climb.”

Bacow praised the role of higher education in helping generations of students achieve the American Dream, but acknowledged that he takes office at a time when the importance and value of higher education is being questioned.

“For the first time in my lifetime, people are actually questioning the value of sending a child to college,” Bacow said. “For the first time in my lifetime, people are asking whether or not colleges and universities are worthy of public support. For the first time in my lifetime, people are expressing doubts about whether colleges and universities are even good for the nation.”

Bacow answered those doubts with a resounding affirmative. Higher education not only has made the American Dream accessible for generations, its commitment to the pursuit of excellence, openness to disruptive ideas, and creation of an informed citizenry — considered crucial by the nation’s founders — helped create the America around us today.

“We need, together, to reaffirm that higher education is a public good worthy of support — and beyond that, a pillar of our democracy that, if dislodged, will change the United States into something fundamentally bleaker and smaller,” Bacow said, adding later, “We must defend the essential role of higher education in the life of our nation and the broader world.”

Bacow reached into history to highlight how past U.S. presidents understood, even during dark times, that higher education was a national strength. Abraham Lincoln during the Civil War signed the law that created land-grant universities, while Franklin Roosevelt signed the G.I. Bill just after D-Day, creating a pathway to learning for those who served.

“Every such expansion of higher education, every move toward openness to those previously excluded, has brought the United States closer to the ideal of equality and opportunity for all,” Bacow said. “So higher education has not only supported our democracy, but in some sense it has created it — and we are nowhere near done.”

Bacow discussed the importance of a liberal arts education at a time when not just truth but facts themselves are increasingly under assault, saying that it is the University’s responsibility to educate students to become discerning consumers of news and arguments, and ultimately “sources of truth and wisdom themselves.”

He hailed the growth of diversity on campus, but said that diversity has to encompass ideological diversity — welcoming ideas with which we disagree — as well as diversity of race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, and economic status, among other factors.