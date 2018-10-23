The fog rolled. The plot thickened. And the Actors’ Shakespeare Project (ASP) commanded a special twilight performance of “Macbeth” on Sunday amid the trees at Harvard University’s Arnold Arboretum.

More than 1,000 people were in attendance as Frederick Law Olmsted’s landscape design and Fujiko Nakaya’s climate-responsive fog sculpture set the stage for the 400-year-old tragedy by William Shakespeare.

The free performance was co-sponsored by the Harvard University Committee on the Arts. ASP’s production of “Macbeth” from the new verse translation by playwright Migdalia Cruz is at the United Parish in Brookline through Nov. 11. Nakaya’s Fog x Hill is on display at the Arboretum through Oct. 31.