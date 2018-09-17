“I want to make sure that Harvard — but not just Harvard, all of our universities — are working hard to ensure what we can do to create opportunity for future generations,” said Bacow.

Training future leaders is at the heart of Wayne State’s REBUILD Detroit program, which works to set students from diverse backgrounds on doctoral tracks, said Wilson. He agreed with Bacow that ensuring that talented high schoolers are aware of financial aid and are encouraged to apply to college is crucial.

“The audacity that I had to apply to Yale early and apply to Harvard is because one of my teachers mentored me and explained to me that I could do anything I wanted to do,” said Wilson, a glaucoma expert who graduated from Harvard Medical School in 1980. “We’ve got to do that with the kids. It’s all about expectations — setting high expectations and letting them know what’s available out there and having them make that leap so they do apply to the Harvards and the Michigans and the Ivies. Too many kids just don’t even make that attempt, so it’s upon all of us to really help them.

“Not every kid is going to go to Harvard, and you can get a great education at lots and lots of places,” added Bacow, “and that’s why it’s important that we continue to support higher education broadly, across the board.”

Educating students for “careers over a lifetime” is another critical mission of colleges and universities, said Bacow, who noted that decreased state funding has shifted the financial burden for college from taxpayers to students and their families, sent tuition costs soaring, and helped erode the public’s faith in the value of college degrees.

“I think we are mortgaging our future. At a time in which other countries are doubling down on their investment in higher education, we are going in the opposite direction,” said Bacow, who added that colleges and universities need to stress to the public that the return on educational investment “has never been higher.”

During an earlier session, Mark Schlissel, president of the University of Michigan, said colleges and universities should be considered collaborators instead of competitors, and referred to the new Harvard-University of Michigan partnership as an example.

“The landscape over which we can do good is almost limitless, so what we are limited by is creativity and energy and resources, and every time we come together we think of ways to make one another better.”

Back to school

Bacow stopped by the International Technical Academy, a K-12 STEM school with 950 students that is part of the Pontiac School District. On Thursday morning the Harvard president, who loved science and tinkering with chemistry sets and Heathkit electronic sets, indulged his inner nerd on a tour of the robotics lab, led by students who make up “Wings of Fire,” the academy’s award-winning robotics team. The group proudly demonstrated the robot entered in last year’s competition, a chrome and plastic model designed to pick up 13-inch kickballs and deposit them on a scale.

Senior Darcy Mendoza was considering a career in nursing before she joined the team. Now she is eager to become a mechanical engineer.