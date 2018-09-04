Skip to content

The Harvard Gazette

Bacow stays in the moment at Morning Prayers

A warmth to beat the heat

Campus & Community

Bacow stays in the moment at Morning Prayers

Contemplation and reflection were themes of Harvard President Larry Bacow's remarks at Morning Prayers at Memorial Church.

Campus & Community

Bacow stays in the moment at Morning Prayers

Contemplation and reflection were themes of Harvard President Larry Bacow's remarks at Morning Prayers at Memorial Church.

Rose Lincoln/Harvard Staff Photographer

President stresses community, reflection at first service of the semester

By Colleen Walsh Harvard Staff Writer

Date

Share

Trending

  1. Warm welcome for Class of 2022

  2. Hundreds of experts, scholars back Harvard in admissions suit

  3. Countering college’s culture of sleeplessness

  4. In pursuit of healthy aging

  5. Good genes are nice, but joy is better

With the intensity and nonstop pace of the fall semester set to commence, President Larry Bacow on Tuesday encouraged members of the Harvard community to carve out time in their harried schedules for “contemplation and reflection.”

President Bacow chats with Reverend Jonathan Walton before Morning Prayers. Rose Lincoln/Harvard Staff Photographer

“As we gather today in this sacred space at the heart of our campus, I hope each of us is reminded of the importance of pausing to consider life, not in retrospect, or in prospect, but as it is actually being lived,” said Bacow, speaking at the first Morning Prayers of the academic year at Memorial Church’s Appleton Chapel.

“We each have many roles and many responsibilities to the world and to others. And we must commit ourselves to the task of thinking continuously about how we can be our best selves and how we can enable others to do the same — on this, our first day together, and on every day to come.”

President Bacow greets Florence Ladd, retired director of Radcliffe Bunting Institute and frequent attendee of Morning Prayers, as Reverend Walton talks to people following the ceremony.

Rose Lincoln/Harvard Staff Photographer

The tradition of Morning Prayers dates to Harvard’s founding in 1636. The brief weekday services during the fall and spring terms consist of songs, sacred texts, and secular readings and remarks, and guide members of the campus community through 15 minutes of contemplation to begin the day.

Bacow, who is Jewish, said that when he and his wife, Adele, attend Shabbat at their local temple, “We join with the congregation in what is known as the sanctuary, a word that acknowledges removal from the routine to seek community.”

The themes of community and reflection were echoed in the service’s music.

Choral Fellows of the Harvard University Choir sang “There must be a beginning to any great matter, but the continuing unto the end until it be thoroughly finished yields the true glory.” Attributed to a quote from a letter by Sir Francis Drake, the words were part of “The True Glory,” a new composition by the church’s composer in residence, Carson Cooman ’04.

Students enter the chapel to hear President Bacow.

Rose Lincoln/Harvard Staff Photographer

The hymn “Joyful, Joyful, We Adore Thee,” set to the “Ode to Joy” of Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony and sung at the service’s close, also evoked community spirit.

Related

“We must use the illumination of education to mitigate hatred and violence,” President Faust told the congregation. “Prejudice is taught and nurtured and modelled. Tolerance and inclusion can be as well.”

Faust issues clarion call to fight racism

Harvard president urges listeners to stand firm against hatred, in remarks at Morning Prayers

Jonathan Walton, Plummer Professor of Christian Morals, thanks the congregation for coming for the first morning prayer service of the semester.

Faith in the counsel of history

Building a better future demands learning from the past, Faust tells listeners at first Morning Prayers

Kevin Bryant, a sergeant with the Harvard University Police Department, spoke at Memorial Church's Morning Prayers service on One Boston Day. Bryant urged the congregation to "walk in the light" and choose hope over fear.

A call to walk in the light

Marathon bombing remembered in Morning Prayers; minister urges community to choose hope

The Rev. Jonathan Walton, Plummer Professor of Christian Morals and Pusey Minister in the Memorial Church, called to mind the words of Jewish civil and ceremonial law as he brought the service to an end.

“Life is short, time is filled with swift transition,” he said. “So as the Talmud teaches, we shall not be overwhelmed by the ubiquity and enormity of this world’s suffering. We must do justice this very moment. We must love mercy today. We must walk humbly right now. We may not finish the work, but we remain responsible while we live.”

Up
Next

Campus & Community

A warmth to beat the heat

“Like you, I’ve recently moved into Harvard Yard," President Larry Bacow told first-year students at Monday's convocation. "Like you, I’ve arrived here in the hope that I can make a unique contribution.”

Campus & Community

A warmth to beat the heat

“Like you, I’ve recently moved into Harvard Yard," President Larry Bacow told first-year students at Monday's convocation. "Like you, I’ve arrived here in the hope that I can make a unique contribution.”

Jon Chase/Harvard Staff Photographer