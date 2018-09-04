Bacow stays in the moment at Morning Prayers

With the intensity and nonstop pace of the fall semester set to commence, President Larry Bacow on Tuesday encouraged members of the Harvard community to carve out time in their harried schedules for “contemplation and reflection.”

“As we gather today in this sacred space at the heart of our campus, I hope each of us is reminded of the importance of pausing to consider life, not in retrospect, or in prospect, but as it is actually being lived,” said Bacow, speaking at the first Morning Prayers of the academic year at Memorial Church’s Appleton Chapel.

“We each have many roles and many responsibilities to the world and to others. And we must commit ourselves to the task of thinking continuously about how we can be our best selves and how we can enable others to do the same — on this, our first day together, and on every day to come.”