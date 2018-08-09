As part of the third annual Summer Explorations series at the Harvard Ed Portal, local students of all ages were able to experience programs that enriched learning, stimulated curiosity, and slowed summer learning loss, which many experts say is a key step in closing the achievement gap. Students in grades one through 12 were able explore everything from storytelling to ceramics to bicycling. Nearly 100 kids participated in one or more of this year’s programs, which featured 10 free weeklong workshops throughout the month of July.