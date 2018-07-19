A fellow member of the Wood lab at the time, Brennan Phillips (now assistant professor of ocean engineering at the University of Rhode Island), saw Teoh’s design and suggested he adapt it to capture sea creatures, which are notoriously difficult to grab with existing underwater equipment that is largely designed for the rough work of ocean mining and construction.

The device Teoh built consists of five identical 3-D-printed polymer “petals” attached to a series of rotating joints that are linked together to form a scaffold. When a single motor applies torque to the point where the petals meet, it causes the entire structure to rotate about its joints and fold up into a hollow dodecahedron (like a 12-sided, almost-round box), earning it the name of Rotary Actuated Dodecahedron (RAD). The folding is entirely directed by the design of the joints and the shape of the petals themselves; no other input is required.

The team tested the RAD sampler at Mystic Aquarium in Mystic, Conn., and successfully collected and released moon jellyfish underwater. After making modifications to the sampler so it could withstand open-ocean conditions, they mounted it on an underwater remotely operated vehicle (ROV) provided by the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute in Monterey, Calif., and tested it in the field at depths of 500‒700 meters (1,600‒2,300 feet) using the ROV’s manipulator arm and human-controlled joystick to operate the sampler. The team was able to capture soft organisms like squid and jellyfish in their natural habitats, and release them without harm.

“The RAD sampler design is perfect for the difficult environment of the deep ocean because its controls are very simple, so there are fewer elements that can break. It’s also modular, so if something does break, we can simply replace that part and send the sampler back down into the water,” said Teoh. “This folding could also be well-suited to be used in space, which is similar to the deep ocean in that it’s a low-gravity, inhospitable environment that makes operating any device challenging.”

Teoh and Phillips are currently working on a more rugged version of the RAD sampler for use in heavier-duty underwater tasks, like marine geology, while Gruber and Wood are focusing on further refining the sampler’s delicate abilities. “We’d like to add cameras and sensors to the sampler so that, in the future, we can capture an animal, collect lots of data about it — like its size, material properties, and even its genome — and then let it go, almost like an underwater alien abduction,” said Gruber.

“Our group’s collaboration with the marine biology community has opened the door for the fields of soft robotics and origami-inspired engineering to apply those technologies to solve problems in an entirely different discipline, and we are excited to see the ways in which this synergy creates novel solutions,” said Wood, who is a founding core faculty member of the Wyss Institute, the Charles River Professor of Engineering and Applied Sciences at SEAS, and also a National Geographic Explorer.

Additional authors of the paper include Kaitlyn Becker, Griffin Whittredge, and James Weaver from the Wyss Institute and SEAS.

This research was supported by the National Science Foundation and the National Academy of Sciences.