Patti Bellinger has been named chief of staff and strategic adviser to Harvard President Larry Bacow, effective Sept. 1. A 1983 graduate of Harvard College, Bellinger most recently was an adjunct lecturer and senior fellow at Harvard Kennedy School, where she was previously executive director of the Center for Public Leadership. Bellinger also has served as executive director of executive education at Harvard Business School.
“Patti brings tremendous experience and a distinguished background to the chief of staff role,” said Bacow. “She has been a highly effective leader in both the corporate and nonprofit world. I enjoyed working with her at the Center for Public Leadership and am delighted to welcome Patti to our team, and I am confident we will benefit greatly from her wisdom, insight, and thoughtful, strategic approach.”