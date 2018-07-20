Art and hors d’oeuvres

The nearly 500 guests at the two-hour event had access to the galleries as well as the remarks by Bacow in the museum’s Luce Foundation Center. The space there is covered by block-long skylights and showcases more than 3,300 works of art on two levels, including sculptures, portraits, craft jewelry, and paintings from the 18th‒20th centuries.

Attendees snacked as they strolled through the nearby Great Hall, a vaulted space adorned with late-19th-century architectural highlights. One nearby gallery featured portraits, including a rendering of former first lady Michelle Obama by artist Amy Sherald. Nearby were portraits of Harvard’s E.O. Wilson, Pellegrino University Professor Emeritus, and of author and Harvard honorand Toni Morrison.

Lisa Fitzpatrick is an epidemiologist and infectious-diseases physician who received her master’s in public administration from the Kennedy School’s mid-career program in 2015 and currently runs a health literacy and patient-engagement business for low-income people. She was invited by the director of admissions at HKS to meet Bacow, and said beforehand that she was looking forward “to seeing who he is, and seeing what he does. I wish him luck and I also hope that he is able to emphasize service across all the Schools at Harvard because I think it’s really important, no matter what School you are in.”

IOP Director @MarkDGearan welcomes a big crowd to Washington, D.C. for our summer celebration of public service with @Harvard President Lawrence S. Bacow. pic.twitter.com/mZFVFeqwSY — Institute of Politics (@HarvardIOP) July 19, 2018

Meeting, greeting, and connecting

For more than an hour, Bacow and his wife wandered amid the crowd, connecting with old friends, shaking hands with well-wishers, and warmly greeting students, alumni, political pundits, media representatives, and members of Congress, including U.S. Sen. Jack Reed, M.P.P. ’73, J.D. ’82, of Rhode Island, a friend since their student days at the Kennedy School.

A few minutes later, Bacow chatted with U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen, M.P.P. ’85, of Maryland, and introduced himself to U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey ’84 of Pennsylvania, and to Toomey’s daughter Bridget, who will attend the College in the fall.

“This is my first time meeting President Bacow. He is a very, very charming and engaging man and obviously enormously accomplished, so I am looking forward to getting to know him and learning about his vision for Harvard,” said Toomey. “Harvard is a unique and really important institution for America, and so the leadership of Harvard is really important too.”

As he made his way around the room Bacow frequently stopped for photos, even appearing in a brief smartphone video for Harvard College students and IOP members Grace Bannister ’21 and Diego Garcia ’20, who were posting to the University account. Bannister, who is spending her summer interning for U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia, liked that Bacow kicked off the segment with a Yale joke. “He is pretty funny,” said Bannister.

Garcia, a government concentrator working for the summer at Quorum Analytics, a big-data startup founded by Harvard undergraduates, said Bacow’s presence sent an important message. “I really feel that we are being appreciated and that we are getting a lot of important [attention] by the fact that President Bacow is here … in Washington, D.C., to celebrate public service and the work we are doing.”

Carlos Díaz-Rosillo, M.P.P. ’98, A.M. ’03, Ph.D. ’09, the senior deputy chairman and chief operating officer at the National Endowment for the Humanities who until recently was director of policy and interagency coordination for the Trump administration, said he was thrilled to be part of the Thursday celebration. Prior to working in the White House, Díaz-Rosillo spent 20 years at Harvard pursuing his degrees and serving as a government lecturer and Dunster House resident dean.

“What better way to celebrate public service than to have the president of the University do his first public event in the nation’s capital with alums who are doing amazing work?” said Díaz-Rosillo.