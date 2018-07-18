A red cap, T-shirt, and pair of shoes brighten the steps of Widener Library.
Photos by Rose Lincoln/Harvard Staff Photographer
Splashes of red brighten campus scenes
By Rose Lincoln Harvard Staff Photographer
Date July 18, 2018 July 18, 2018
Harvard and crimson are synonymous. But all over campus and in nearby Harvard Square, brighter shades of red abound, too, in a Science Center mural, at bike racks and in traffic, on art museum walls, and in tourists’ garb.
A passerby’s purse adds a dash of spice to Harvard Medical School marble.
Blanche-Marie Blanc’s dress pops from Pierre-Auguste Renoir’s 1870 portrait at Harvard Art Museums. Glossy folded sheet aluminum lines a wall at the art museum, part of Charlotte Posenenske’s “Relief (Series B).”
Cherry red couches — and a suspended killer whale skeleton — invite conversation in the Northwest building basement.
Seven years of Housing Day T-shirts at Adams House favor red.
Late-night Harvard Square favorite Pinocchio’s Pizza.
Finding your bike is easy when it’s red. A street off Brattle Square is nearly all gray.
Red shapes punctuate Constantino Nivola’s 1954 landscape mural “Olivetti Showroom Wall Relief” in the Science Center.
A gilded eagle perched in the organ loft of Memorial Church reflects tones from the red carpet. Shafts of sunlight illuminate prayer books at Memorial Church.
Lecture Hall A. Stop for red.