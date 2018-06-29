When discussing verse, Elisa New says, celebrity quickly drops away

Elisa New is used to being asked about celebrity.

Even before the Powell M. Cabot Professor of American Literature launched the television part of her multimedia initiative “Poetry in America” in April, New had hip-hop artist Nas reading Walt Whitman and Pritzker Prize-winning architect Frank Gehry reading Carl Sandburg in her online Extension School course, “Poetry in America for Teachers: The City from Whitman to Hip Hop” (created in part with a faculty fellowship from the Derek Bok Center for Teaching and Learning).

For the television series, presented by WGBH Boston and distributed by American Public Television, she reaches further, sitting down with the likes of Bono, Bill Clinton, and Shaquille O’Neal for in-depth discussions of one poem in each 24-minute episode.

“Celebrities?” Sitting in a conference room down the hall from her Vanserg studio, New muses on the word. “I think of them as readers, as poetry readers. Whether that person is Bono or a first-year design student at the New School, a deliveryman, or Herbie Hancock, two humans beings sitting across the table from each other with a powerful text between them are bound to a kind of intellectual adventure.” That adventure, says the author of “New England Beyond Criticism: In Defense of America’s First Literature,” is the heart of “the experience of the liberal arts classroom.”

Fame doesn’t matter, she says, because it gets stripped away in the face of poetry. Reading these works, “they show themselves,” said New. “They show who they really are, and this is really moving to me.”

She cited the example of former Vice President Joe Biden, who teared up while reading Robert Hayden’s “Those Winter Sundays” about fatherhood. Or O’Neal, who at first appeared to consider his appearance, reading Edward Hirsch’s “Fast Break,” to be “a kick,” as New put it. “Then in the middle of it he discovers, ‘Oh, it’s more complicated.’ And he has to reckon with the experience.”