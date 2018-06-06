On the issue of a more diverse workforce, Gasser told the gathering that UEFA is striving for change. “I am personally very conscious of the shortcomings within the football world,” he said.

While women athletes in America have benefited from Title IX, the federal Civil Rights law passed in 1972 that requires gender equality in schools and literally opened playing fields to women and girls, female coaches here are nonetheless still a minority. In other countries, women and girls interested in taking part in or simply watching traditionally male-dominated sports such as soccer face an uphill battle.

In Turkey, the problem reflects societal norms. Only one out of every three women is in the workforce, and few women are in parliament, said Itir Erhart, professor of media and communications systems at Istanbul Bilgi University. “The gendered ideas of masculinity and femininity are still very, very prominent,” he said. “Women are still thought to be, by most people — including [many] women themselves — frail.”

But the desire to change that stereotype is also strong, said Erhart, who helped organize a women’s soccer tournament in Turkey that has attracted 3,000 participants over the past six years.

When it comes to supporting soccer teams, liberating women from constant comparisons with men will help eliminate the idea of “gendered fandom” in soccer stadiums and foster the notion of women as “authentic” fans, said Tamar Rapoport, professor emerita of sociology at Hebrew University of Jerusalem and Columbia University.

In another area, transgender athletes face a range of challenges, including policies at the high school, college, amateur, and professional levels, many of which require players to submit to hormone testing prior to competing, noted Erin Buzuvis, law professor at Western New England University.

Buzuvis held up the U.S. Soccer Federation’s policy for amateur teams as an example of a more inclusive effort, “requiring simply that the person’s gender identity be sincerely held and part of their core identity,” verifiable in various ways, she said.

Speakers at a Friday morning panel titled “Finding a Voice: Race in Sports” agreed that when black athletes assert their independence or make their political views public they are often criticized or even excluded from team rosters. Ben Carrington, professor of sociology and journalism at the University of Southern California, noted that basketball star LeBron James was vilified in 2010 “for having the audacity to make a decision himself about where he should continue his professional career” when he chose to leave the Cleveland Cavaliers for the Miami Heat. James has also been chastised for talking politics, but his superstar stature means his job is secure. Less-accomplished athletes, including football quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who led the movement to kneel during the national anthem at NFL games, aren’t as privileged, said Carrington.

“The lesson that is being sent out is you better be one of the greatest out there. You will still get the crap, but you are so exceptionally good that you are likely still to be employed. … Below that level, you better watch out.”

The Harvard conference kicked off with a screening and discussion with the creators of “The Worker’s Cup,” a documentary that follows the challenges faced by several African and Asian migrant workers building stadiums for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. “Ultimately, our own complicated relationship with sport is revealed, as we see its power to unite and divide society by turns,” noted the film’s website.

Professional soccer is big business, and clubs are increasingly using portions of their proceeds and their influence to address social concerns, said representatives from Spanish mega clubs Real Madrid Club de Fútbol and Fútbol Club Barcelona, who discussed their respective outreach campaigns. Barcelona has developed an anti-bullying program, and Real Madrid works with schools, hospitals, and prisons, said Emilio Butragueño, head of the club’s foundation. Still, the former Real Madrid striker acknowledged that more is needed. “We don’t think we are doing enough. … There are a lot of people waiting for help.”