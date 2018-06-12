Bernstein said people need to turn off their engines. “Stopping the use of fossil fuels emitted from cars will generate tremendous public health advances,” he said. “Car risks to health are not just about accidents and the air quality burdens they create. It’s also about the sedentary lifestyles they promote.”

Walking and bicycling decrease mortality, he said, while too much sitting contributes to poor health. Active people not only live longer, research shows that physical activity leads to greater productivity, happiness, and improved overall health.

Combined with lifestyle is diet — another crucial component in the sustainability movement. Nearly a third of the world’s population is now overweight, and an estimated 641 million are obese — an increase of 105 million people since 1975, according to a study published in the Lancet in 2014. The study estimated there will be 1.1 billion obese people by 2025.

Obesity is proven to increase risks for cancer, heart disease, kidney disease, high blood pressure, stroke, diabetes, and other diseases. Especially worrisome to Bernstein is the skyrocketing incidence of obesity in children.

“If a child is obese by age 10, they are very likely to be affected for life,” he said. “That’s a really big deal.”

Several factors contribute to these startling statistics, but two in particular have tremendous impacts on both human health and the environment, according to Bernstein. Large portion sizes and regular consumption of beef consumption and processed meats such as bacon not only increase risks of mortality, but the production of beef also impacts the environment.

“The American diet has changed over the last two decades, and more people are dying in the world today from too much food, than too little,” he said. “Diet is not only a huge driver of disease in the U.S., it’s a huge part of the carbon footprint.”

So what can we do now to make people healthier and address the impact of climate change? Think about what’s within our control, both individually and collectively, Bernstein said.

“There are real benefits to individual health by simply reducing one serving of unhealthy food,” he said. “But it’s not just about diet, it’s about the bigger picture.”

Large-scale transformation of cities by electrifying vehicles, improving public transit, and creating more green space are crucial public health advances, he said. Planting trees is especially beneficial: They not only cool down cities, and so reduce heat-related mortality, they sequester carbon and reduce particulate matter air pollution. Rooftop gardens are also advantageous. They absorb excess rainwater, offer insulation, and provide food, all in an otherwise idle space.