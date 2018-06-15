A native of Guanajuato, Mexico, Harvard Hero Jesús Romo Llamas came to the U.S. 10 years ago as a Spanish-only speaker, enrolling in the Harvard Bridge Program to hone his English. As events coordinator at Memorial Church, his Hero-worthy feats included building a movable platform for a 500-pound stone baptismal font, and trekking across campus to the Charles Hotel in sub-zero temperatures to deliver a minister’s manuscript that had been left accidentally at the pulpit.

“I think this recognition belongs to everyone and really speaks to how we are involved with the people around us, and how the people around us help us grow,” Llamas said. “If it wasn’t for them I wouldn’t be here.”

The Rev. Alanna C. Sullivan, associate minister at the Memorial Church, called Llamas “a wonderful ambassador embodying our space of grace.”

“Jesús makes everybody’s jobs easier, employing strategic thinking, a concern for others, always asking how we can work more effectively and efficiently together,” Sullivan said.

Harvard Hero Ruth Hill may also be considered an ambassador by her colleagues, after 50 years of dedicated service to the University. For the last 41 of those years, Hill has worked as the oral history coordinator at Radcliffe’s Schlesinger Library, where she documented the lives of women of color in America.

From outreach to publication, Hill played a critical role in executing acclaimed projects such as the Black Women Oral History Project, Latina Oral History Project, Chinese American Women Oral History Project, and Cambodian-American Women and Youth Oral History Project. Her efforts enriched the holdings of the library and made the histories of these women available to people around the globe.

She was surprised to learn she had been selected as a Harvard Hero.

“It was a shock to receive this honor, and I greatly appreciate it,” Hill said. “I wouldn’t be surprised if President Faust was equally surprised as the rest of us when we found out we were chosen. I’m so glad to be in her company, and was able to receive this award from her while she is still president here.”

Maeve Kelly, program manager for Harvard Heroes, said that she wanted to honor Faust for her strong support of the program.

“It’s such an easy moment to recognize her and all of her contributions to the University and the community,” Kelly said. “She has led with such grace and has made such a lasting impact.”

The Harvard Heroes program is a reminder of how moments of quiet persistence and incremental progress are central to the University’s success, Faust told her fellow honorees.

“You’re here because you’ve earned it and you’re being honored because we are so grateful to you for what you have contributed to this extraordinary enterprise — to the students, to the faculty, to the staff, to the institution — as we endeavor to expand and share knowledge more broadly in service of the world,” she said. “And that matters enormously.”