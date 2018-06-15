Two weeks after Commencement activities for the Class of 2018, Harvard recognized another high-achieving group — employees whose hard work, dedication, and caring is felt each and every day by their colleagues across the University.
The exemplary efforts of Harvard Heroes were honored Thursday during a jubilant ceremony at Sanders Theatre before more than 1,000 family members, friends, and co-workers. Nominated and selected by their peers, this year’s class totaled 61 employees, including Harvard President Drew Faust, who is stepping down at the end of the month after more than a decade as Harvard’s leader.
“Some of you might have seen this selfless and dedicated individual around campus over the past decade, someone whose daily work has touched every corner of our great University,” said Marilyn Hausammann, vice president for human resources.
Faust, whose Hero recognition was a surprise to her, initiated the University-wide program in 2012. It was created to celebrate staff members whose daily contributions go above and beyond the call of duty, capturing the essence of her synergetic mission “One Harvard.”
“Today we celebrate the many ways in which you collaborate across disciplines and departments, motivate and encourage others, and use your talents and skills to strengthen and improve Harvard,” Faust said. “Standing here, at my last Harvard Heroes ceremony as president, I feel deeply satisfied knowing that we have left things better than we found them. It’s due, in no small part, to your efforts.”