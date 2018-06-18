A particular sound or scent, the memory of a cherished event, or a moment of profound and absolute beauty can leave an indelible mark that we carry with us for the rest of our lives.

From Memorial Hall and the Lavietes Basketball Pavilion to the Smith Campus Center, Drew Faust reflects on the places, times, and ways Harvard marked her, sharing with us times of joy, laughter, sorrow, and poignancy during her 10 years as president of Harvard.

Come experience Harvard through her eyes.

The following are 360° videos. If viewing on an iOS device, use the title links to open the video on the YouTube app. Otherwise, click and drag your mouse, or move your mobile device around, to explore the 360° environment. For the most immersive experience, try using a headset, such as Google Cardboard.