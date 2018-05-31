Skip to content

The myriad moments of Commencement

Hillary Clinton receives Radcliffe Medal

The myriad moments of Commencement

Harvard President Drew Faust (center) congratulates students outside Memorial Hall during Phi Beta Kappa Exercises.

The myriad moments of Commencement

Harvard President Drew Faust (center) congratulates students outside Memorial Hall during Phi Beta Kappa Exercises.

Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer

By Alvin Powell Harvard Staff Writer

One of the many things Harvard knows — and that it proves unfailingly each spring — is how to put on a show.

The weeklong buildup to Commencement Day’s ancient and scripted rites is a feast for the eyes, the ears, the palate, but mostly the heart. There are reunions and receptions, prayers offered and advice given. There are long years of toil complete and lingering fears of failure vanquished. And parents’ once hopeful pride is now openly worn.

It is indeed both graduation (the closing of a chapter, the relinquishing of a heart’s once fondest dream) and commencement (the beginning of what comes next) in the many graduates’ thousands of variations.

Harvard’s 367th Commencement Day was about last laughs, wistful goodbyes, about family, friends, and pride in work well, and finally, done.

John Bowers ’18 (center) takes cover under a rainbow of color before the Phi Beta Kappa procession begins.

Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer

Poet Kevin Young ’92 (center) addresses the audience during the Phi Beta Kappa Literary Exercises in Sanders Theatre. Members of the Commencement Choir, including Amy Gu ’20 (left) and Samantha Hung ’20, perform during the program.

Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer

A graduate tears up as she enters the Baccalaureate Service in Memorial Church.

Rose Lincoln/Harvard Staff Photographer

Jamie Herring ’18 listens to the Baccalaureate Address inside the Memorial Church.

Kris Snibbe and Rose Lincoln/Harvard Staff Photographers

Students listen to the Baccalaureate Service. Harvard President Drew Faust and the Rev. Jonathan Walton leave the ceremony.

Rose Lincoln/Harvard Staff Photographer

Roommates Paulo Pinto ’18 (left) and Matthew Tesfalul ’18 watch as their classmates gather on the steps of Widener Library for the class photo.

Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer

Acclaimed author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, the featured speaker, waits in the faculty room before Class Day Exercises begin.

Rose Lincoln/Harvard Staff Photographer

Audience members listen to the program during Class Day. Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie (left) and Berkeley Elaine Brown ’18 smile from the stage.

Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer

Ames Award winners Karely Osorio and Leen Al Kassab take to the stage during Class Day.

Rose Lincoln/Harvard Staff Photographer

 

Eliot House students are serenaded.

Rose Lincoln/Harvard Staff Photographer

The Bedford Fife and Drum company wakes up students at Kirkland House.

Rose Lincoln/Harvard Staff Photographer

Cathy Prod’homme watches from Massachusetts Hall for the honorary degree recipients to arrive.

Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer

Honorary degree recipient Wong Kar Wai arrives to put on his robe in Massachusetts Hall.

Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer

Honorary degree recipients pose for a photo outside Massachusetts Hall. Seated (from left): Alan M. Garber, provost of Harvard University; Drew Faust, president of Harvard University; John Robert Lewis, principal Commencement speaker. Back row, standing (from left): George Emanuel Lewis, Twyla Tharp, Harvey Vernon Fineberg, Rita Dove, Ricardo Lagos, Sallie Watson (Penny) Chisholm, and Wong Kar Wai.

Jon Chase/Harvard Staff Photographer

Jorrion Wilson (left) and Chris Robinson listen as the Rev. Jonathan Walton speaks during the service for the Class of 2018 inside Memorial Church.

Kris Snibbe/Harvard Staff Photographer

Students fold their hands during prayers. Jonathan Walton speaks during the Senior Chapel Service inside Memorial Church.

Kris Snibbe/Harvard Staff Photographer

Harvard President Drew Faust and President-elect Larry Bacow rejoice during the procession inside Tercentenary Theatre.

Kris Snibbe/Harvard Staff Photographer

Commencement speaker John Lewis (center) poses for photos with two sheriffs. President-elect Larry Bacow points out a friend to his wife, Adele.

Jon Chase/Harvard Staff Photographer

The views inside Tercentenary Theatre.

Kris Snibbe/Harvard Staff Photographer

William Katsenes ’46 with his wife, Christa. Anie LaFleur (left) and fellow custodians watch the morning procession from the steps of Thayer Hall.

Jon Chase/Harvard Staff Photographer

Michael D. Smith, the Edgerly Family Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Sciences; Emma Dench, McLean Professor of Ancient and Modern History and of the Classics, continuing ed/special programs instructor, and interim dean of the Graduate School of Arts and Sciences; and Francis J. Doyle III, John A. Paulson Dean, in Tercentenary Theatre.

Rose Lincoln/Harvard Staff Photographer

Elizabeth Keto and Katherine Blanton share a hug. Harvard Graduate School of Education students react to the conferral of their degrees.

Rose Lincoln/Harvard Staff Photographer

Ricardo Lagos, Doctor of Laws (left), congratulates Twyla Tharp, Doctor of Arts. Harvey Vernon Fineberg, Doctor of Laws (from left), Rita Dove, Doctor of Letters, and John Lewis react to a musical performance in Lewis’ honor.

Rose Lincoln/Harvard Staff Photographer

The view from Sever Hall during Morning Exercises.

Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer

At an afternoon ceremony in Mather House, Govind Bindra throws his cap in the air for his mother, Ravi (left), to photograph.

Rose Lincoln/Harvard Staff Photographer

Inside the Faculty Club, Ossie Keiver ’48 glances at a table with the 1948 class banner and a reunion photo taken in 1988. Frank Tangherlini ’48 (center) wears a mischievous grin in the 1948 class photo.

Jon Chase/Harvard Staff Photographer

Evelyn Richmond ’41 and Theodore Barnett ’41 are the oldest alumni at the Afternoon Program inside Tercentenary Theatre.

Kris Snibbe/Harvard Staff Photographer

Drew Faust speaks during the 367th Harvard Commencement inside Tercentenary Theatre. The Harvard Band and Chorus perform.

Kris Snibbe/Harvard Staff Photographer

John Lewis speaks inside Tercentenary Theatre.

Kris Snibbe/Harvard Staff Photographer

