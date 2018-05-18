With support from Josh Friedman ’76, M.B.A. ’80, J.D. ’82, and Beth Friedman, the challenge will double in size and expand to include faculty at both Harvard Medical School and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. The expanded program will also get a small change to its name, becoming the Star-Friedman Challenge for Promising Scientific Research.

As part of this year’s program, the researchers selected for awards — Cora Dvorkin; Karine Gibbs, and Colleen Cavanaugh; Peter Girguis and Aspen Reese; Stein Jacobsen; and Matthew Nock, Samuel Gershman, and J.P. Onnela — made short presentations about their work to a crowd in the Faculty Room of University Hall.

Here’s what they’re working on.

Cora Dvorkin

A fraction of a second after the Big Bang, the universe underwent a period of exponential expansion — known as inflation — that produced gravitational waves. Those waves left telltale signatures in the polarization of the cosmic microwave background, or CMB, a radiation that permeates all of space.

If researchers can “read” those patterns, said Dvorkin, assistant professor of physics, it would offer an important window into the physics of the early universe.

“About 380,000 years after the Big Bang, protons and electrons combined to form hydrogen, in a process known as recombination,” Dvorkin said. “Today, we detect the photons (that travel towards us freely since then) at microwave frequencies. What we measure in the sky with telescopes all over the world and satellites in space is the temperature fluctuations of photons in different positions. By assessing the statistical properties of these fluctuations, we can infer the physics from the very early universe.”

Making sense of the polarization patterns of the CMB, however, is easier said than done. Foreground contamination from our own galaxy makes it difficult to isolate background signals.

“How do we know if a measurement is primordial?” Dvorkin asked. “We have a potential sign coming from gravitational waves, but we have these galactic foregrounds … which have a signal that is very similar to the signal we are expecting to see.”

While researchers have made progress filtering out those foreground elements by using complex statistical methods, Dvorkin, undergraduates Sebastian Wagner-Carena ’18 and Max Hopkins ’18, and graduate student Ana Diaz Rivero hope to use newly developed learning algorithms to improve the process.

“A detection of primordial gravitational waves would constitute our most direct probe of the energy scale of the very early universe, and would transform our understanding of fundamental physics,” Dvorkin said. “In addition, it would tell us something about the quantum nature of gravity, since the signal is originated in the quantum fluctuations of space time.

“It would also give us a unique window into the highest energy we have ever probed … we could be measuring energies at the level of the grand unified theory model, or 1012 times higher than those probed at the Large Hadron Collider.”

Karine Gibbs and Colleen Cavanaugh

“When you think of microbes, you can think of them as being divided into three groups,” Gibbs, associate professor of molecular and cellular biology, told the audience. “There are things that are found in the environment, in the soil, or on plants. You can think of microbes as being commensal — organisms that are found in or around us. But when we think of microbes, we also often think of virulence. If you have ever had food poisoning, that is the result of a foreign microbe coming into your gut and taking over.”

While it is tempting to think that the solution would be simply to identify all the microbes with the potential for causing illness, Gibbs said the uncomfortable truth is that there is evidence that, for some microbes, every strain may have the potential for virulence.

To explore that question, she and Cavanaugh, the Edward C. Jeffrey Professor of Biology, plan to study a common microbe found in the gut, Proteus mirabilis. While typically harmless, the microbe can become virulent and cause a variety of infections.

“This is a great model, we believe, to test this hypothesis,” Gibbs said. “The goal is to ask, for commensal bacteria … are only some strains in some people virulent, or is the case that any strain at any time can become virulent?”

To get at that question, they will combine expertise from Gibbs’ lab with research from Cavanaugh’s lab to look at how bacteria interact.

“Using deep genomic sequencing, the isolation of single strains, sequencing of whole genomes, and characterization of phenotypes, we want to ask specific questions,” Gibbs said. “In a healthy person, which bacteria are usually present? When you look at an infected person, do you see different strains, and are there characteristics of these human-associated pathogenic strains that are different?”

Peter Girguis and Aspen Reese

It’s natural to be concerned about the potential impact of microbes on human health. But Professor of Organismic and Evolutionary Biology Girguis told audience members that, on balance, we needn’t be.

“The good news is the vast majority of microbes in our biosphere are doing good things for us,” he said. “They produce half the oxygen you breathe, and they fix nitrogen, making it available for living organisms to use. Microbes are the stewards of our Earth … Without them, our biosphere would come to a halt.”

Yet despite the importance of microbes, Girguis said researchers know frustratingly little about many of them. Most cannot be cultured in the lab, and in many cases relatively little is understood about their metabolism.