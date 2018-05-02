Visual and studio artists, musicians, filmmakers, and comedians staged a spectacular Arts First to weekend crowds that topped 15,000 over the festival’s four days. The annual campus rite of spring showcased everything from ancient Greek tragedy to contemporary pop soul with students and faculty celebrating creativity, beauty, identity, and the rich cultural diversity found throughout the arts.

In its 26th year, Arts First expanded its reach into Allston, with daylong events that included the unveiling of a mural by artist Paul Deo at the Ed Portal and a historic performance of “Antigone” in Harvard Stadium before a crowd estimated at 4,000. In Cambridge, the community enjoyed a performance by legendary pianist André Watts at Sanders Theatre, and a Performance Fair comprised of dozens of student groups on campus.