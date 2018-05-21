Look at all the missionaries and aid workers and humanitarians who get socialized for scarcity on behalf of others because they don’t go back and forth to a place like Harvard. Look how quickly people turn when they’re in those settings — not to cynicism, but to being beaten into believing that there’s nothing, or not a lot, you can do.

I think it’s a better and more bracing thing to go between places, and maybe that’s one of the reasons that travel doesn’t bother me. I’ve been doing this for 30-something years.

I didn’t really say what about Harvard-Haiti was most important to me. It would be the shock of that contrast and thinking, Why does this make me angry? Why does this make me upset? Because it’s an outrage, that’s why.

Anyway, I learned a lot in the exchange between Harvard and Haiti.

Q: Didn’t the learning have to happen? And weren’t you doing good, even if by a different definition than the one you had in mind at the time?

A: I hope so. At the inauguration of the hospital in Mirebalais [2013], I gave a talk about this experience of realizing, with some horror and much regret, that maybe we weren’t — certainly we weren’t — doing as much good as we thought. There’s no question about that.

Could you be doing harm just through mediocrity in a setting of nothing? I’m not sure of the answer to that to this day, but I know that I’m not proud of those early years, even though I was then. And that’s OK.

I’m very tolerant of undergrads who idealize their own ideas and projects. I’ve never criticized them. A lot of them work with me. I used to tend toward sanctimony, when I thought of myself more as their peer, but that’s such a lack of awareness about their lack of awareness and why that’s normal. You have to learn it somehow, somewhere. I learned it the hard way, for sure. Failure after failure.

Q: Without that, would Partners In Health and the work around the world still have been possible?

A: I personally had to go through that to get to what came after, but it would be great if some of the lessons learned could be shared to spare others. Not so much to spare them the personal feeling of going through tough times, but the horror associated with a lack of proper staff, stuff, space, and systems for our learning laboratory, a.k.a. poor people.

Are there ways to cultivate these sentiments of feeling outraged without seeing it all? I think there are. That’s why I write. I don’t reach a broad audience, but I’m trying with a new book on Ebola in West Africa.

Ebola, AIDS, renal failure — the experience of Harvard-Haiti had little to do with a specific disease. It was every disease. Every time you’d look at an article about responding to high burdens of disease in “resource-poor settings,” it was the beginning of a long and fairly noxious paper trail of people being socialized for scarcity on behalf of others.

Back when I started med school, there was an article by a professor on the Harvard faculty about the right framework for working in resource-poor settings. It said, “Well, if you live in this kind of setting, then you should have this set of problems as your exclusive priorities. Here’s a list of must-dos and here’s a list of things you really don’t have to worry about.” And one of the latter was active tuberculosis. Swear to God! And these were people who’d worked on tuberculosis in the United States!

Q: Had you dealt with TB in Haiti?

A: “Dealt with” in the sense of watching people get sick, certainly by the time I started reading papers like that one.

It was just immediate, seeing TB. In fact, by then — ’85 or so — I had seen a couple of really dramatic and sudden deaths as opposed to the usual slow death. Meaning people coughed up blood.

Q: How does the sudden death occur? Rupture of the alveoli in the lungs?

A: It’s usually erosion of large blood vessels. They are sometimes attacked directly by the bacillus. If it’s way out in the alveoli, it eats up your ability to oxygenate, but you don’t cough up your lifeblood.

I later saw that happen many times in the places we work, including Peru — where it was like this slow-motion disaster — because these were people with drug-resistant TB. They’d been sick for years and you couldn’t be sure how quickly they would start to get better because the drugs were less good.

So “Harvard-Haiti” is quite distinct from “Haiti,” and I would not understand health disparities in Haiti if I hadn’t gone to Harvard Medical School. I wouldn’t understand what medical penury is and what a clinical desert is and why a clinical desert is always a bad place to be when sick or injured.

Q: Did the experience here give you a sense that anything’s possible?

A: Yeah. I mean, kidney transplants when your teacher is Joe Murray, who did the world’s first successful transplant in 1954, or parasitology when your professor won a Nobel for his parasitology research, or pathology class using the standard reference book your teachers edited. Like I said, nothing was too good for us. And they were thrilled to meet med students, as if we already had 17 patents and two Nobels ourselves. That’s how a lot of them treated us.

A few months before I started med school, I got dysentery in Port-au-Prince. I got admitted to this crappy hospital, where most of the patients were kids with severe disabilities. I’m put on the second floor. Patients had to walk down the stairs to the bathroom. It was a hospital for handicapped children — what do you expect?

And a doctor on the Harvard faculty, who knew I’d been admitted to Harvard Medical School, came and said, “I’m going to take you home.” It sounded great, but I thought, I only have dysentery. I just started treatment today. I’ll be fine. We’d argued about public health in Haiti, which was immodest of a 24-year-old, but I knew she wasn’t socialized for scarcity for me. And I didn’t think that then, but I look back on all these ways that I’d been treated as somehow so exceptional by her and others — and thank God. Somebody thought you should go to medical school? How about Harvard Medical School? And somebody thought you should go and do a residency? How about at the Brigham?

I have never felt ambivalent about that. I don’t want to take down the club. I just want everybody in the club. It’s rather nice to have a great job and insurance and a way to finance your kids’ college tuition.

Q: And to have the capability to extend resources to places of great need.

“What’s outrageous is that you can be upbraided for being unrealistic when we’re not even talking about inventing a new medical device or a new class of drugs or a new type of surgery. These are all things that have been done, usually for decades. So how could it be unrealistic to suggest they might be done for that other species called poor people? It’s just nutty, in addition to unfair.”

A: When we proposed building a teaching hospital in central Haiti after the earthquake, we were sometimes mocked by the experts in public health and disaster relief. “Oh, come on — a university hospital is not a priority right now.” I’m like, are you kidding? All of Haiti’s university hospitals were just destroyed. If it’s not a priority now, when would it ever be?

It’s insane to me that people didn’t feel uncomfortable saying that to my face. They weren’t my Haitian colleagues, by the way — they were the international experts. The humanitarians, the people in the “crisis caravan,” and the U.N. Some were development economists, even a couple academics. It’s tough arguing with them because their logic underpins most of public health. Jeff Sachs is a development economist. He would never say that. He’s got a corrective in there — a thirst for social justice. Amartya Sen — another economist. Never would he say it’s not a priority to have hospitals where there are none because they’ve just been leveled.

So why would some experts say that? They wouldn’t treat me that way if I’d been critically injured in the quake, as many of my colleagues were.

I gave you a first-person example. When I was 23 and hadn’t even started med school, some of the same skeptics treated me like I was to be saved after being dumb enough to get dysentery, or walk in front of a car, which I did when I was a third-year med student.

Now, they would not say it that way. They would say, “Yeah, but we were all about saving the largest number we could” — and they were. I admire them. So how do I square that with my critique? My answer is, you have to acknowledge things that are going on elsewhere in the global political economy. What links Haiti to the United States in the first place? Or the United States and Haiti to West Africa? The largest forced migration in history, that’s what. And when you start down that line, all the historians go, “Yeah, that’s totally right.” But everybody else, we usually dither.

Q: Where would you take us as far as milestones moving forward, say, through the ’90s?

A: Mine are all really about geography. They’re not about specific pathologies or rivalrous medical specialties. I hate it when we pit the fight against one disease with a noble fight against another one.

Q: So when you say geography, you mean —

A: Haiti, Peru, Russia. Rwanda, Malawi, Lesotho. I spent the most time in one of those places, Rwanda. The fact that we got to be part of its renaissance is incredible. And you know what? I don’t mind when the Rwandans praise us for that. It’s very generous of them, and they don’t need to do it, because they have great leaders who not only stopped the genocide but then built back better. But they know we really worked hard and by their sides and we kept at it for a dozen years. What an awesome thing, to see their turnaround.