In what could be a breakthrough for quantum computing, Harvard researchers combine two atoms for the first time into what researchers call a dipolar molecule.

To increase scientific understanding of biological systems, Harvard launches an interdisciplinary research effort called the Quantitative Biology Initiative, which aims to bring together physical and life scientists to answer major questions.

The American Academy of Arts and Sciences names 11 Harvard faculty to the class of 2018, including former President Barack Obama, J.D. ’91.

Pierre Berastaín Ojeda ’10, M.Div. ’14, is appointed director of Harvard’s Office of Sexual Assault Prevention and Response.

The Business School’s Baker Library holds a special three-day exhibit of original texts of the Emancipation Proclamation, the 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, and a handwritten note from African-American leader Frederick Douglass.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates drops by Harvard to tour the SEAS labs and talk with students about making the most of their time here.

Pulitzer Prize-winning author Colson Whitehead ’91 is awarded the Harvard Arts Medal at the kick-off ceremony for Arts First.

Tomiko Brown-Nagin, a leading historian on law and society as well as an authority on constitutional and education law and policy, is named dean of the Radcliffe Institute for Advanced Study, effective July 1.

May 2018

The Women and Public Policy Program at HKS celebrates its 20th anniversary.

Grammy-winning pianist Emanuel Ax visits Harvard to discuss Beethoven’s influence on Brahms.

Assistant Professor Elizabeth Hinton is among 31 recognized as a 2018 Carnegie Fellow.

Bridget Terry Long, A.M. ’97, Ph.D. ’00, a distinguished economist who specializes in the study of education and a scholar of equity, student achievement, and social policy, is named dean of HGSE, effective July 1.

Derek Miller, John L. Loeb Associate Professor of the Humanities, and Elizabeth Hinton, assistant professor of history and of African and African American studies, win the Roslyn Abramson Award.

Susan L. Carney ’73, J.D. ’77, and Gwill E. York ’79, M.B.A. ’84, will assume the roles of president and vice chair, respectively, of Harvard University’s Board of Overseers for the 2018‒19 academic year.

Margaret Wang ’09 will succeed Susan Morris Novick ’85 as president of the Harvard Alumni Association for the 2018–2019 academic year.

The Harvard Alumni Association announces that Robert Coles ’50, Robert N. Shapiro ’72, J.D. ’78, and Alice “Acey” Welch ’53 will receive the 2018 Harvard Medal in recognition of their service to the University.

The Harvard Corporation elects Penny Pritzker ’81, former U.S. Secretary of Commerce and past Harvard Overseer, and Carolyn Arthur “Biddy” Martin, president of Amherst College and former chancellor of the University of Wisconsin-Madison as two new members. They will assume their roles as Fellows of Harvard College on July 1.