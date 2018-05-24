Today the University awarded a total of 8,042 degrees and certificates. A breakdown of degrees and programs is listed below.
Harvard College granted a total of 1,533 degrees. Degrees from the Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences were awarded by Harvard College, the Graduate School of Arts and Sciences, and the Graduate School of Design.
All figures include degrees awarded in November 2017 and March and May 2018.
Harvard College
1,533 degrees
- 1,499 Bachelor of Arts
- 34 Bachelor of Science
Graduate School of Arts and Sciences
952 degrees
- 272 Master of Arts
- 96 Master of Science
- 11 Master of Engineering
- 573 Doctor of Philosophy
Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences
457 degrees
- 250 Bachelor of Arts
- 34 Bachelor of Science
- 11 Master of Engineering
- 96 Master of Science
- 14 Master in Design Engineering
- 52 Doctor of Philosophy
Harvard Business School
926 degrees
- 915 Master of Business Administration
- 11 Doctor of Business Administration
Harvard Divinity School
140 degrees
- 48 Master of Divinity
- 1 Master of Theology
- 85 Master of Theological Studies
- 6 Doctor of Theology
Harvard Law School
767 degrees
- 172 Master of Laws
- 6 Doctor of Juridical Science
- 589 Doctor of Law
Harvard Kennedy School
631 degrees
- 100 Master in Public Administration
- 214 Master in Public Administration (Mid-Career)
- 65 Master in Public Administration in International Development
- 225 Master in Public Policy
- 9 Doctor of Health Policy
- 6 Doctor of Political Economy & Government
- 9 Doctor of Public Policy
- 3 Doctor of Social Policy
Harvard Graduate School of Design
342 degrees
- 96 Master in Architecture
- 44 Master of Architecture in Urban Design
- 92 Master in Design Studies
- 58 Master in Landscape Architecture
- 1 Master of Landscape Architecture in Urban Design
- 42 Master in Urban Planning
- 9 Doctor of Design
- 14 Master in Design Engineering (Joint with SEAS)
Harvard Graduate School of Education
720 degrees
- 658 Master of Education
- 10 Certificate of Advanced Study
- 28 Doctor of Education Leadership
- 24 Doctor of Education
Harvard Medical School
257 degrees
- 8 Master of Biomedical Informatics
- 27 Master of Bioethics
- 48 Master in Medical Science
- 174 Doctor of Medicine
Harvard School of Dental Medicine
50 degrees
- 13 Master of Medical Sciences
- 4 Doctor of Medical Sciences
- 33 Doctor of Dental Medicine
Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health
663 degrees
- 399 Master of Public Health
- 101 Master of Science
- 28 Master in Health Care Management
- 7 Master of Arts
- 25 Doctor of Public Health
- 62 Doctor of Science
- 41 Doctor of Philosophy
Harvard Extension School
1,047 degrees
- 4 Associate in Arts
- 153 Bachelor of Liberal Arts in Extension Studies
- 890 Master of Liberal Arts in Extension Studies