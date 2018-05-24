Today the University awarded a total of 8,042 degrees and certificates. A breakdown of degrees and programs is listed below.

Harvard College granted a total of 1,533 degrees. Degrees from the Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences were awarded by Harvard College, the Graduate School of Arts and Sciences, and the Graduate School of Design.

All figures include degrees awarded in November 2017 and March and May 2018.

Harvard College

1,533 degrees

1,499 Bachelor of Arts

34 Bachelor of Science

Graduate School of Arts and Sciences

952 degrees

272 Master of Arts

96 Master of Science

11 Master of Engineering

573 Doctor of Philosophy

Harvard Business School

926 degrees

915 Master of Business Administration

11 Doctor of Business Administration

Harvard Divinity School

140 degrees

48 Master of Divinity

1 Master of Theology

85 Master of Theological Studies

6 Doctor of Theology

Harvard Law School

767 degrees

172 Master of Laws

6 Doctor of Juridical Science

589 Doctor of Law

Harvard Kennedy School

631 degrees

100 Master in Public Administration

214 Master in Public Administration (Mid-Career)

65 Master in Public Administration in International Development

225 Master in Public Policy

9 Doctor of Health Policy

6 Doctor of Political Economy & Government

9 Doctor of Public Policy

3 Doctor of Social Policy

Harvard Graduate School of Design

342 degrees

96 Master in Architecture

44 Master of Architecture in Urban Design

92 Master in Design Studies

58 Master in Landscape Architecture

1 Master of Landscape Architecture in Urban Design

42 Master in Urban Planning

9 Doctor of Design

14 Master in Design Engineering (Joint with SEAS)

Harvard Graduate School of Education

720 degrees

658 Master of Education

10 Certificate of Advanced Study

28 Doctor of Education Leadership

24 Doctor of Education

Harvard Medical School

257 degrees

8 Master of Biomedical Informatics

27 Master of Bioethics

48 Master in Medical Science

174 Doctor of Medicine

Harvard School of Dental Medicine

50 degrees

13 Master of Medical Sciences

4 Doctor of Medical Sciences

33 Doctor of Dental Medicine

Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health

663 degrees

399 Master of Public Health

101 Master of Science

28 Master in Health Care Management

7 Master of Arts

25 Doctor of Public Health

62 Doctor of Science

41 Doctor of Philosophy

Harvard Extension School

1,047 degrees