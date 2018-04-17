Researchers from the Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences (SEAS) are engaged in fieldwork across the globe, advancing our knowledge of the natural world and developing solutions to global challenges.

Thermal images superposed on a photograph of a termite mound.

How termites ventilate

Ingenious design in insect mounds, researchers find

During a presentation sponsored by Harvard’s Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering, biologist J. Scott Turner debunked some 50-year-old assertions that termite mounds’ complex tunnel structure works to circulate air in an orderly manner from a nest chamber low in the mound, up a central chimney away from the nest, and, as the air cools, down small outer tunnels to the bottom of the nest.

Termites as architects

Insects’ mounds provide useful lessons in ventilation

From the Midwest to the Middle East, the deep sea to the stratosphere, SEAS students and faculty push the frontiers of technology and discovery. This series highlights SEAS fieldwork and the global impact of Harvard Engineering.

In Namibia, SEAS researchers — led by L. Mahadevan — are studying how African termites use solar energy to heat, cool and ventilate their massive colonies.

