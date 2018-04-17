Researchers from the Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences (SEAS) are engaged in fieldwork across the globe, advancing our knowledge of the natural world and developing solutions to global challenges.

From the Midwest to the Middle East, the deep sea to the stratosphere, SEAS students and faculty push the frontiers of technology and discovery. This series highlights SEAS fieldwork and the global impact of Harvard Engineering.

In Namibia, SEAS researchers — led by L. Mahadevan — are studying how African termites use solar energy to heat, cool and ventilate their massive colonies.

To read more about its fieldwork, visit the SEAS website.