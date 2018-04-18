Is Boston racist? That’s the simplest version of the question raised Monday at the Kennedy School as members of The Boston Globe’s spotlight team joined Khalil Gibran Muhammad, a professor of history, race, and public policy, to discuss their December series examining race in Boston, a finalist for this year’s Pulitzer Prize in local reporting.

But as the journalists quickly noted, their report sought to reveal the complex reality behind that question — and the challenges that lie ahead.

The series of seven articles, gathered under the heading “Boston. Racism. Image. Reality,” uncovered uncomfortable truths underlying nearly all aspects of life in the greater metropolitan area, and compared Boston both with other cities and with its own past.

Boston is the whitest of the nation’s 10 largest metropolitan areas, the Globe reported. And while many Bostonians would like to think the city’s reputation is strictly a product of the ’70s busing era and its episodes of virulent racism, reality is more damning. The Seaport District, the city’s newest area of major development, has been built with more than $18 billion in public funds, yet it remains one of the whitest areas of the city, from its construction workers and contractors up through its business owners and new residents.

The Globe team of editor Patricia Wen, columnist Adrian Walker, and reporter Todd Wallack had been invited by an anti-racism student coalition to not only elaborate on these findings, but also discuss the impetus behind the series and explore its repercussions. Spotlight Team members Akilah Johnson and Nicole Dungca joined the 90-minute conversation covering process and progress, or lack thereof.